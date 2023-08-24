Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car Next / Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Special feature

F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship returns this Sunday with the Dutch Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

When is the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 27 August at 9.00am ET at Zandvoort.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

What happened in last year’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won from pole position, the 30th victory of his career, but had to pass Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes after Lewis had stayed out on old tyres following a safety car.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell finished 4s behind, with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari also passing Lewis, who placed fourth.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Dutch GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 25 August

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

6:25am ET

ESPN2

Practice 2:

9.55am ET

ESPN2

F1 Show:

11:15am ET

ESPN3

Saturday 26 August

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 3:

5:25am ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

8:55am ET

ESPN

Sunday 27 August

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday

7:30am ET

ESPN

Race:

9.00am ET

ESPN

Checkered Flag:

11:00am ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

7:00pm ET

ESPNews

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Read Also:

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

IndyCar
Gateway

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe