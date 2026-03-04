Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

Formula 1
Australian GP
The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

FIA eases Australia GP curfews as F1 teams reroute staff

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA eases Australia GP curfews as F1 teams reroute staff

Alpine F1 team confirms Alex Dunne's academy role

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alpine F1 team confirms Alex Dunne's academy role

US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
US-Iran war impacts NASCAR TV ratings across COTA, St. Pete

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start

NASCAR
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces next racing start
Formula 1 Australian GP

FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

The sustainable fuels that will be used by the four teams running Mercedes engines has been approved by the FIA ahead of the Australian Grand Prix

Roberto Chinchero
Roberto Chinchero
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

Petronas has obtained homologation for the sustainable fuel that will power the Mercedes Formula 1 engines used by the Silver Arrows as well as McLaren, Williams and Alpine. The Malaysian giant’s department responsible for the Formula 1 programme received the necessary certification to take part in the 2026 world championship at the last moment, with the season opener in Melbourne scheduled to kick off this week.

The new homologation procedure introduced for sustainable fuels is far more complex than the one previously defined for the gasoline used up to last season.

Until 2025, fuels were verified and certified in a laboratory affiliated with the FIA. Manufacturers would send a sample and receive results within about 20 days. Starting this season, the process has become much more complicated and while manufacturers moved well in advance, setbacks risked making the timelines significantly longer.

This year, the FIA has delegated certification to an external body tasked not only with analysing the final product, but also with verifying the entire production process.

Read Also:

For the 2026 season, the entire supply chain is subject to checks. Personnel from the certifying body visit the production facilities directly to ensure that every phase complies with the criteria established by FIA regulations.

The certifications of the individual components are also examined, including those from any suppliers involved in the chain. If even a single certification is missing, the fuel, even if compliant with the specifications, cannot be homologated.

Petronas and Mercedes have not commented on the matter, but the delay in homologation appears to have been linked precisely to the certifications required to complete the procedure.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

Top Comments

More from
Roberto Chinchero

Ferrari surprises F1 paddock in Bahrain with new wing behind SF-26 exhaust

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari surprises F1 paddock in Bahrain with new wing behind SF-26 exhaust

Petronas in race against time to homologate F1 2026 fuel

Formula 1
Formula 1
Petronas in race against time to homologate F1 2026 fuel

Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed
More from
Mercedes

The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Latest news

Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

Formula 1
Australian GP
The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

Feature

Discover prime content

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

The non-championship F1 champions

Formula 1
By Chris Ellard
The non-championship F1 champions

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
View more