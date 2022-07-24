2022 F1 World Championship standings after the French GP

Who is leading the F1 Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen pulled out a further 25 points over Ferrari drivers’ title rival Charles Leclerc, who crashed out at Paul Ricard after leading the race for the first 17 laps.

Verstappen’s lead is now 63 points over Leclerc as he bids for a second successive drivers’ title. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s fourth position in France moves him to within seven points of Leclerc, and 19 points ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

Sainz is just one point ahead of George Russell, who is 16 ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Pos Driver Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 Max Verstappen 233 - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 2 Charles Leclerc 170 26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 3 Sergio Pérez 163 - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 4 Carlos Sainz Jr. 144 18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 5 George Russell 143 12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 6 Lewis Hamilton 127 15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 7 Lando Norris 70 - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 8 Esteban Ocon 56 6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 9 Valtteri Bottas 46 8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - 10 Fernando Alonso 37 2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 11 Kevin Magnussen 22 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - 12 Daniel Ricciardo 19 - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 13 Pierre Gasly 16 - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - 14 Sebastian Vettel 15 - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 15 Mick Schumacher 12 - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - 16 Yuki Tsunoda 11 4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - 17 Zhou Guanyu 5 1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - 18 Lance Stroll 4 - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 19 Alexander Albon 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - 20 Nicholas Latifi 0 - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the F1 Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 37-point haul in France moves it 82 clear of Ferrari after the Scuderia’s troubled race.

Mercedes outscored Ferrari by 22 points, closing the gap to 44. Alpine’s 12 points to McLaren’s eight moves the French marque four clear in fourth position.

The only other point scorer was Aston Martin, which remains in ninth – eight points behind AlphaTauri.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Pos Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 Red Bull 396 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 2 Ferrari 314 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 3 Mercedes 270 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 4 Alpine/Renault 93 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 5 McLaren/Mercedes 89 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 Alfa Romeo /Ferrari 51 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - 7 Haas/Ferrari 34 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - 8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 27 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - 9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 19 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 10 Williams /Mercedes 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - -