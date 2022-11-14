Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Next / Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP Statistics

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

George Russell’s maiden Formula 1 win in the Brazilian Grand Prix almost guarantees him fourth spot in the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers’ standings for Mercedes.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

The main attention ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP finale is on the fight for second, after Charles Leclerc of Ferrari outscored Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at Interlagos.

That moves Leclerc on to the same number of points, after Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen refused a team order to give him his position before the finish. Ferrari decided against a switch of its drivers that would have helped Leclerc.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
1 Max Verstappen 429   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25 25 25 13
2 Charles Leclerc 290   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15 15 8 15
3 Sergio Pérez 290   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18 12 15 10
4 George Russell 265   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4 11 13 34
5 Lewis Hamilton 240   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10 18 18 24
6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 234   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 - - 10 22
7 Lando Norris 113   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1 8 2 2
8 Esteban Ocon 86   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12 - 4 4
9 Fernando Alonso 81   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6 6 - 10
10 Valtteri Bottas 49   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - 1 2
11 Sebastian Vettel 36       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8 4 - -
12 Daniel Ricciardo 35   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 - - 6 -
13 Kevin Magnussen 25   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - - 2 - 1
14 Pierre Gasly 23   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - - - -
15 Lance Stroll 14   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 - - - 1
16 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - - - - -
17 Yuki Tsunoda 12   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 - -
18 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - - - - -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 2   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - -
21 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2          

How the Brazilian GP impacted 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points

Russell scored 25 points at Interlagos, and is now 25 ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished right behind him in Brazil. Russell effectively just needs a points finish in Abu Dhabi to ensure he finishes fourth in the standings, ahead of Hamilton – although the seven-time world champion does have more second places should he win there and it goes to countback.

Leclerc’s 15 points in Brazil moves him level with Perez, who only scored 10 across the weekend, on 290 points – they are 139 behind champion Verstappen, who refused to give up his sixth spot at Interlagos. Leclerc also wanted his teammate Carlos Sainz to move aside, but Ferrari refused – claiming it was too “tricky” to do so.

In the battle for fifth, Hamilton goes into the final race six points ahead of Sainz, after outscoring him by two in Brazil.

Despite his retirement at Interlagos, McLaren’s Lando Norris is now assured of seventh in points, with just five between Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in a potentially spicy fight for eighth. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) eased two points further clear of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) in 10th.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
1 Red Bull 719   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 37 40 23
2 Ferrari 524   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 15 18 37
3 Mercedes 505   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 29 31 58
4 Alpine/Renault 167   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 6 4 14
5 McLaren/Mercedes 148   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 8 8 2
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 55   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - - 1 2
7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 50   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 4 - 1
8 Haas/Ferrari 37   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 2 - 1
9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 35   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 1 - -
10 Williams/Mercedes 8   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2 - - -

How the Brazilian GP impacted 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes’ mammoth 58-point haul at Interlagos was only offset by Ferrari being the second-best scorer, with 37. Ferrari goes into the series decider just 19 points ahead of Mercedes after 22 races (plus sprints).

Meanwhile, Red Bull recorded one of its worst collective results of the season, scoring 23 points.

After clawing its way back in the battle for fourth, McLaren suffered a disastrous Brazilian GP weekend. It scored just two points in the sprint, with a double DNF in the main event, while Alpine registered 14 – despite Ocon and Alonso clashing twice in the sprint. The gap between them stretched from seven to 21 as a result.

As in Mexico, Alfa Romeo gained a point on Aston Martin Racing in the duel for sixth – with five points now between them going into Abu Dhabi. Haas’s point for pole-winner Kevin Magnussen’s eighth place in the sprint doubles its advantage over AlphaTauri with one race remaining.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix
Previous article

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix
Next article

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Mercedes-AMG One smashes Nurburgring lap record
Automotive

Mercedes-AMG One smashes Nurburgring lap record

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2 São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Ferrari denies rumours about Binotto's F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari denies rumours about Binotto's F1 role

Ferrari has denied rumours in the Italian press that its current Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto is set to be replaced by Alfa Romeo's Fred Vasseur.

The F1 set-up differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 set-up differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil

At the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a victory for Mercedes seemed to be something it could only dream of as it seriously struggled with the W13’s porpoising.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon named The Amelia 2023 Honoree
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon named The Amelia 2023 Honoree

NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports executive Jeff Gordon has been named honoree of the 2023 Amelia motoring event.

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
1 h
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
5 h
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.