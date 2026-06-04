F1 presenter explains why Monaco remains the race drivers want to win the most
Will Buxton has explained why the Monaco Grand Prix remains the race every Formula 1 driver wants to win most, despite its reputation for processional Sunday racing
A general view of the harbour
Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Monaco Grand Prix has often been criticised for processional racing when it comes to Sunday's grand prix, but former Formula 1 TV presenter Will Buxton has explained exactly why the race around Monte Carlo remains the one trophy every single driver on the grid wants to clinch.
The narrow streets in the principality offer very few overtaking opportunities, but despite this, it is one of the most highly anticipated races on the calendar.
"It's a really dull race. But qualifying at Monaco is one of the very best of the year because it's maximum commitment," Buxton explained on the Up To Speed podcast. "Any minuscule error means you're not just going to lose pole, you're going to be in the barrier, a huge repair bill and time for the team.
"And the best come unstuck trying to find that extra half a tenth of a second. If you go over the limit, you take an inch too much of a bite out of a corner, that's your suspension gone. And it's utterly exhilarating. There are very few things as exciting, I think, on the Formula 1 calendar as that one hour of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.
"The racing itself has never been great in Monaco. And I'm not just talking the 2020s or the 2010s or the 00s or the '90s or the '80s. You can go back decades, decades, and decades. I'm not even sure the racing there was great in the 1920s, if I'm being totally honest. It's never had the greatest racing, but it is held on a pedestal because of what it represents and because of the glamour of the place and what it is.
"And it's the one that the drivers want to win the most because it's the one that requires the greatest commitment, the greatest skill, the greatest finesse, and is the most historic. So, it has all of those things coming to it."
In addition to the exciting qualifying session, Buxton also pointed to the sometimes unpredictable "microclimate" in Monaco, which could lead to a wet race.
He added: "Now, one thing I will say is that if the south of France gives us what the south of France can, and Monaco exists within this very odd and very quickly changeable little microclimate, where you see the clouds just starting to form on the top of the hills, and then suddenly there is this almighty deluge of rain that appears out of nowhere. Then you've got a race."
Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 to stay in Las Vegas until 2037 after signing 10-year extension
Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony
How to watch NASCAR at Michigan: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
Arvid Lindblad explains why "lavish Monaco stereotype" holds no appeal
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
How to simplify the complex subject of F1's electrical rules
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments