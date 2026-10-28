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F1 publishes first Social Impact Report; key student scholarship renewed

Over half a million young people benefitted from F1 initiatives in 2025

Ewan Gale

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 3:03 PM

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STEM Racing World Final 2026 Singapore

Photo by: stea STEM

Formula 1 has published its first sport-wide Social Impact Report, with over half a million young people across the world having beneffited from F1 programmes last year.

In initiatives designed to educate, inspire and open pathways into the sport in 2025, youngsters from across 71 countries were able to take a step closer to F1.

F1 has also renewed its now-established Engineering Scholarship programme, which was founded in 2021, for three academic years, promising more than £2.4 million in funding. The initiative helps relieve students who would otherwise face key barriers to higher education, including financial and accessibility obstacles. 48 students have already been supported by the programme.

Full tuition fees and living costs will be covered for ten new scholars each year between 2026/27 and 2028/29 at the University of Strathclyde, Imperial College London, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and MUNER in Italy.

Social impact of F1 revealed in new report

For the first time, the contributions of F1, governing body the FIA, all 10 teams and 24 race promoters during the 2025 season have been collated in one report, working to the recommendations of The Hamilton Commission, which was launched by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Royal Engineering Academy in 2021.

Among the key points in the report, standout successes include:

• 500,000+ young people given access to the sport through education, STEM and

inspiration programmes globally

• 100% of Diversity and Inclusion Charter signatories delivering social impact programmes

• 1,000+ skills and talent development opportunities spotlighting motorsport and related

industries

• 29,000+ schools compete annually in the STEM Racing global education initiative

• 700+ schools across the UK, South Africa, India and Brazil participated in the British

Council’s Learning Sectors education programme

• 2,500+ young people participating in activities delivered at Formula 1 events

• 50+ wishes granted through Formula 1's partnership with Make-A-Wish

• 140 young people attended F1 Academy workshops

STEM Racing World Final 2026 Singapore

Photo by: STEM Racing

“Formula 1 has an extraordinary power to inspire, and we want everyone to believe there is a place for them in our sport," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"We are turning our commitments into action, working across motorsport to break down barriers and widen access for future generations. We are proud of the progress made and grateful for the collective efforts of Lewis Hamilton, the Hamilton Commission, the FIA, our teams, race promoters, partners and the many organisations helping to create lasting change.

"By renewing the Formula 1 Engineering Scholarship for a further three academic years and investing in young people and communities, we will open more doors, nurture talent and inspire the next generation to believe that a future in Formula 1 is within their reach."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Motorsport has the power to transform lives and we have a responsibility to ensure its benefits reach beyond the racetrack.

"This report demonstrates the strength of collaboration across our community in reaching more than 500,000 young people worldwide.

“Together, we are breaking down barriers, developing future talent and creating new pathways into our sport. I welcome the continued investment in education and scholarships as we work to make motorsport more accessible and deliver a lasting legacy.”

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