Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 pundit says drivers are "complicit" if they stay silent on fan abuse

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 pundit says drivers are "complicit" if they stay silent on fan abuse

Five things to look out for at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Five things to look out for at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Spire and Chris Gabehart respond to Joe Gibbs Racing's contempt of court motion

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Spire and Chris Gabehart respond to Joe Gibbs Racing's contempt of court motion

IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027

Review: What Formula 1 Fans Can Expect from "Schumacher '94"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Review: What Formula 1 Fans Can Expect from "Schumacher '94"

Blockbuster GTD Pro Finale: Corvette and BMW headline wide-open title clash at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Blockbuster GTD Pro Finale: Corvette and BMW headline wide-open title clash at Petit Le Mans

Alex Brundle questions McLaren F1 upgrade after Azerbaijan GP disappointment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Brundle questions McLaren F1 upgrade after Azerbaijan GP disappointment

Toyota-backed Sho Tsuboi to make switch from Super Formula to F2

Super Formula
Super Formula
Toyota-backed Sho Tsuboi to make switch from Super Formula to F2
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 pundit says drivers are "complicit" if they stay silent on fan abuse

Will Buxton has argued that drivers who fail to publicly condemn toxic online abuse from their fanbases are "complicit" in allowing it to continue

Lydia Mee
Published:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images

Formula 1 broadcaster Will Buxton says drivers who fail to publicly condemn toxic online abuse from their supporters are "complicit" in the behaviour.

2025 F1 champion Lando Norris's heat-of-the-moment comments following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix led to a wave of backlash online from Alpine driver Franco Colapinto's passionate Argentine fanbase.

Colapinto locked up and triggered a multi-car crash at the safety car restart in Baku. He collided with his team-mate Pierre Gasly, who in turn crashed into Norris. All three drivers were out of the race as a result of the contact.

While speaking to the media immediately after the race, Norris claimed some drivers "shouldn't be in F1" and argued that Colapinto should be given a race ban. The McLaren driver later released an apology for his comments, but he had already received a large amount of online abuse.

During an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton argued that drivers are partly responsible for stopping the abuse from their fans.

"It's [incumbent] on any public figure, particularly sports people, if their fan base engages in this kind of rhetoric against other fans, against other sports players or public personalities or whatever within this social media space. I think it is absolutely incumbent on them to call it out," Buxton said.

When it was pointed out that Colapinto has previously released a statement against any abusive comments from his fan base, Buxton added: "But not this week, and this is now a regular occurrence. So, if he's done it, has he done it strongly enough? And this isn't just a Franco Colapinto issue.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

"The same thing has happened repeatedly for years with Sergio Perez and his fans. I remember back in 2021 after Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton's fans were vile. Over the winter, I received stuff that was utterly disgusting. Nicholas Latifi was receiving death threats over that winter period.

"It is incumbent on the drivers whose fan bases are making these comments to stand up, say something and say, 'You do not represent me, and I do not want you making these comments,' and if you don't, then you are complicit in it continuing.

"You have to take a stand. If you truly want people to believe that you want to see it end, then you have to take a stand and you have to take a position because being silent is complicity in it."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Five things to look out for at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Alex Brundle questions McLaren F1 upgrade after Azerbaijan GP disappointment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Brundle questions McLaren F1 upgrade after Azerbaijan GP disappointment

McLaren Racing reportedly set for historic $1billion revenue milestone

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
McLaren Racing reportedly set for historic $1billion revenue milestone

Williams F1 announces huge K-pop star TZUYU collaboration

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Williams F1 announces huge K-pop star TZUYU collaboration

Latest news

F1 pundit says drivers are "complicit" if they stay silent on fan abuse

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 pundit says drivers are "complicit" if they stay silent on fan abuse

Five things to look out for at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Five things to look out for at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Spire and Chris Gabehart respond to Joe Gibbs Racing's contempt of court motion

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Spire and Chris Gabehart respond to Joe Gibbs Racing's contempt of court motion

IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
IndyCar retains Independent Officiating Board leadership and managing director Scot Elkins for 2027

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen