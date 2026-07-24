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LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 pundit urges patience over Aston Martin's huge Hungarian GP upgrade

James Hinchcliffe says Aston Martin’s major upgrade should be judged on whether it provides the right development direction

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Aston Martin car tech detail

Aston Martin car tech detail

Photo by: Ronald Vording

Former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe has argued that Aston Martin's highly anticipated upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix should not be judged solely on its immediate pace, warning that the team will need time to maximise the changes.

Ahead of the final race before Formula 1's summer break, the Silverstone outfit is debuting a massive upgrade package at the Hungaroring. Aston Martin opted against introducing incremental changes, instead choosing to target Hungary to essentially bring a B-spec car.

Speaking on F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up, Hinchcliffe discussed the pressure on the Adrian Newey-led squad to deliver a result. 

"Yes, there's a lot of pressure, certainly. They've made a bold choice. I've never seen anything quite like it in Formula 1 to just sit on the car as is and have everything come in one go," Hinchcliffe explained.

"And there's just going to be so much hope, so much anticipation for this weekend that it all works. Now remember, just because you bolted it onto the car today doesn't mean you've maximised the package today.

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"What's important is if it's not immediately fighting inside the top 10, not all is lost, right? I mean, every other car started in the Barcelona shakedown and they've been developing it since. This is, for all intents and purposes, a B-spec car. You've got to restart from that point.

"So it just needs to be directionally correct. It needs to correlate well with the wind tunnel and the simulation. And if that's right and that's true, then at least they're heading in the right direction."

Heading into the race weekend in Hungary, Aston Martin sits 10th in the constructors' championship with one point, only ahead of Cadillac. Fernando Alonso is 18th in the drivers' championship, having scored one point at the Monaco Grand Prix after several other drivers were handed penalties, and his team-mate Lance Stroll is 22nd.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, the Aston Martin F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa arrives in the paddock.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
James Key, Technical Director, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas F1 Team hospitality

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Alpine pit crew

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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