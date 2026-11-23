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F1 Qatar GP 2026: UK times, schedule and how to watch

What time the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starts in the UK, plus the full schedule and how to watch live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Michael Banovsky

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 4:00 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Noushad Thekkayil / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Qatar Grand Prix starts at 4pm UK time on Sunday 29 November. Formula 1 returns to the Lusail International Circuit for the penultimate race of the 2026 season, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. The full UK schedule and viewing information are below.

Qatar Grand Prix 2026 schedule in UK time

Session Day UK time Qatar time Practice 1 Friday 27 November 13:30 16:30 Practice 2 Friday 27 November 17:00 20:00 Practice 3 Saturday 28 November 14:30 17:30 Qualifying Saturday 28 November 18:00 21:00 Grand Prix Sunday 29 November 16:00 19:00

Qatar is three hours ahead of the UK. This is not a sprint weekend.

What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start in the UK?

The Qatar Grand Prix starts at 4pm UK time on Sunday 29 November. The race runs over 57 laps of the 5.419km (3.367-mile) Lusail International Circuit, covering 308.611km (191.8 miles).

Without interruptions, the race should finish at around 5:30pm UK time. If it runs beyond two hours, the chequered flag will fall before all 57 laps are completed.

What time is qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix?

Qualifying starts at 6pm UK time on Saturday 28 November and lasts about an hour. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and another five in Q2, leaving 10 to fight for pole position in Q3.

Lusail is dominated by medium and high-speed corners, with long, flowing sections putting significant load through the tyres. The long start-finish straight provides the circuit's clearest overtaking opportunity.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 shows every session live. Without a Sky TV subscription, the same coverage is available through NOW. Channel 4 will show free highlights of qualifying at 9:30pm on Saturday and the race at 9pm on Sunday.

Option Price What you get Sky Sports F1 add-on From £20 a month Every session live, for existing Sky TV customers NOW Sports Day Membership £14.99 for 24 hours Every session live, no contract NOW All Sky Sports Membership £34.99 a month Every session live, cancel any time Channel 4 Free Qualifying highlights at 9:30pm Saturday; race highlights at 9pm Sunday F1 TV Access £2.29 a month or £19.99 a year Live timing and delayed replays, no live race pictures

Sky holds the live UK Formula 1 rights through the end of the 2034 season.

What is at stake in Qatar?

Kimi Antonelli has already secured the 2026 drivers' championship and Mercedes has won the constructors' title, but the fight for second place remains open with two races remaining.

Max Verstappen leads that battle on 304 points after winning in Las Vegas. Lewis Hamilton is second among the chasing group on 267, with George Russell and Lando Norris tied on 264. With 50 points still available across Qatar and Abu Dhabi, all four can still finish runner-up.

Ferrari is second in the constructors' championship on 517 points, ahead of Red Bull on 440 and McLaren on 431. Red Bull and McLaren are separated by just nine points in the fight for third.

Lusail International Circuit Decal

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The Lusail International Circuit

The 5.419km Lusail International Circuit is a fast, flowing permanent circuit dominated by medium- and high-speed corners. Its long main straight leads into the primary overtaking opportunity at Turn 1, while the sequence of sweeping corners places sustained loads on the tyres.

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place under floodlights, with the race beginning at 7pm local time.

Who won the Qatar Grand Prix in 2025?

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz. Oscar Piastri started from pole for McLaren.

Verstappen has won each of the last three Qatar Grands Prix, taking victory in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Year Winner Team Pole position 2025 Max Verstappen Red Bull Oscar Piastri 2024 Max Verstappen Red Bull George Russell 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull Max Verstappen

Qatar Grand Prix: frequently asked questions

What time is the Qatar Grand Prix in the UK?

4pm on Sunday 29 November.

What time is Qatar Grand Prix qualifying in the UK?

6pm on Saturday 28 November.

Is the Qatar Grand Prix on free-to-air TV in the UK?

Not live. Channel 4 shows qualifying highlights at 9:30pm on Saturday and race highlights at 9pm on Sunday. Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and NOW.

Is there a sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix?

No. The 2026 weekend has three practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix.

How many laps is the Qatar Grand Prix?

The race is 57 laps of the 5.419km Lusail International Circuit, covering 308.611km.

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