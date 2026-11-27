Practice report

Formula 1 Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 in tricky FP1

Kimi Antonelli tops George Russell in first free practice at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 2:40 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

2026 Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has comfortably topped first free practice at the Qatar Grand Prix, holding off Mercedes team-mate George Russell as drivers grappled with the tricky Lusail circuit.

One week on from the high-speed drag race on the streets of Las Vegas, drivers and teams were facing a completely different challenge as they sampled the high downforce motorcycle track of Lusail.

In the opening stages of the first hour of practice on the smooth swoops of the Doha track, they deployed both Pirelli's medium and hard tyre compounds to get the lay of the land and gather data.

This year's world champion Kimi Antonelli led all the way through, setting an early benchmark of 1m24.057s on mediums and then gradually chipping away on his subsequent runs, establishing a 1m23.217s lap after around a third of the session to head Mercedes team-mate George Russell by seven tenths.

The Mercedes pair led the cars of Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari as they populated the leaderboard two by two, until teams started switching to the soft-tyre compound at the halfway point.

But despite deploying the softer and faster tyre compounds, Antonelli's early benchmark proved tough to topple. Russell, who was experimenting with different wing configurations, came short by half a second, while Antonelli also couldn't touch his own medium-tyre lap as the Lusail surface became littered with gravel from the many off-track excursions.

In the Red Bull, Isack Hadjar set third, 0.661 in arrears, followed by a nervous-looking pair of McLaren cars in the hands of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who both conceded eight tenths, and Las Vegas winner Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari was the fourth-fastest team after a muted session, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton over 1.2s adrift from Antonelli after grappling with massive front tyre degradation.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad led the midfield aboard the VCARB 03, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.

F1 Qatar GP FP1 Results

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 31

1'23.217

M 234.428 2

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.507

1'23.724

0.507 S 233.008 3

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.661

1'23.878

0.154 S 232.580 4

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.850

1'24.067

0.189 S 232.057 5

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.860

1'24.077

0.010 S 232.030 6

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.916

1'24.133

0.056 S 231.875 7

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+1.256

1'24.473

0.340 S 230.942 8

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+1.358

1'24.575

0.102 S 230.663 9

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull 27

+1.384

1'24.601

0.026 S 230.593 10

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.657

1'24.874

0.273 S 229.851 11

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi 25

+1.836

1'25.053

0.179 S 229.367 12

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes 28

+2.192

1'25.409

0.356 S 228.411 13

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi 29

+2.220

1'25.437

0.028 S 228.336 14

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull 27

+2.376

1'25.593

0.156 S 227.920 15

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 26

+2.468

1'25.685

0.092 S 227.675 16

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes 26

+2.475

1'25.692

0.007 S 227.657 17

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari 26

+2.549

1'25.766

0.074 S 227.460 18

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes 27

+2.775

1'25.992

0.226 S 226.862 19

J. Crawford Aston Martin Racing

34 Aston Martin Honda 25

+3.089

1'26.306

0.314 S 226.037 20

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda 21

+3.199

1'26.416

0.110 S 225.749 21

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari 25

+3.469

1'26.686

0.270 S 225.046 22

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari 27

+3.692

1'26.909

0.223 S 224.469 View full results

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