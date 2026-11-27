Practice report

Formula 1 Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes charge in twice red-flagged FP2

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell keep Mercedes on top in second practice at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 6:20 PM

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Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Karim Jaffar / AFP via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has swept Friday's running at F1's Qatar GP in Doha after topping a second practice session that was interrupted by two red flags.

The cooler evening conditions for FP2 presented more relevant conditions ahead of Saturday's qualifying session around the same time, with the track temperatures around 10 degrees lower than the afternoon's sweltering FP1 session.

As was the case earlier, though, Mercedes still took charge of the timesheets from the start, with George Russell's early effort of 1m23.715s bested by Kimi Antonelli's 1m23.077s as nearly the entire field donned medium tyres for the opening stages.

The drop in track temperatures didn't appear to make Lusail's high-downforce motorcycle circuit much easier to tame though, with Charles Leclerc suffering a huge spin in the Ferrari coming out of Turn 7. Leclerc wasn't alone in his handling difficulties, with Lewis Hamilton reporting his rear was very loose, very unstable, at least one thing the two Ferrari aces can agree on.

The number of off-track excursions even prompted a red flag around the halfway mark, allowing marshals to clear the gravel that Leclerc and others had thrown onto the racing surface.

The brief stoppage formed a natural crossover point for more teams to switch to soft tyre running. Alpine's Pierre Gasly was unable to report back on those as he shuffled into the gravel trap at Turn 14, ended up beached in the runoff area.

With 15 more minutes on the clock when the session resumed one more time, race control decided to extend the session by 13 minutes. That allowed teams to make up for lost time, the majority pivoting to more long running on mediums rather than chasing a time on soft tyres.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

In doing so, Hamilton and Max Verstappen found each other's company on the main straight, with Verstappen passing Hamilton as they were preparing a lap, the kind of move that drew George Russell's ire so much in Las Vegas. Hamilton swiftly repassed the Dutchman and drifted towards him approaching the braking zone, much to the displeasure of the Red Bull driver. The incident was noted by race control for "driving erratically", but it didn't warrant further investigation.

The emphasis on longer runs meant Antonelli's early benchmark, which was almost matched by Russell before the first red flag, was never really threatened after that. What didn't help was a late virtual safety car for Hamilton as he appeared to suffer a power unit shutdown on his Ferrari.

As was the case in FP1, Antonelli and Russell put Mercedes on top with a four-tenth gap to McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who were still running McLaren's older floor specification on Friday before being expected to move to the newer version on Saturday.

Verstappen and Hadjar were fifth and sixth for Red Bull, with Leclerc and Hamilton seventh and eighth, one second in arrears. Continuing to run two by two, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10 for Racing Bulls.

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