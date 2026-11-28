Practice report

Formula 1 Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli completes practice clean sweep as Mercedes dominates

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell showcase Mercedes' dominant form in final practice for Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 3:39 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has handed Mercedes a clean sweep of Qatar GP practice sessions as the Silver Arrows head to qualifying with a huge advantage.

Russell went quickest before halfway as teams embarked on soft-tyre runs with Mercedes continuing its ominous form on the high-downforce motorcycle circuit of Lusail, only for Antonelli to take another chunk out of that laptime in the second half.

Unlike Friday's twice red-flagged FP2 session, third practice took place without incident, which was partly thanks to a tepid start with little to no action early on. At the start, Pierre Gasly circulated by himself, making up for lost ground after beaching his Alpine in the gravel midway through Friday's second practice.

Gasly was eventually joined by team-mate Franco Colapinto and Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, while the others stayed in the garage for the first third of the session.

That all changed suddenly before the 20-minute mark as the heavy hitters embarked on soft-tyre runs - a compound projected to be only useful for qualifying. The race is expected to be completed on medium and hard Pirelli tyres, which are facing their most demanding weekend on the Lusail loop. As qualifying simulations got underway, outgoing world champion Lando Norris headed to the Turn 14 escape road after catching a violent snap of oversteer.

As was the case during both of Friday's practice endeavours, Mercedes immediately took charge with George Russell's 1m22.983s leading team-mate Kimi Antonelli. That was over half a second better than what McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen could muster, the latter driving a Red Bull RB22 which required rebalancing after a tougher free practice outing.

While Russell then drifted wide in Turn 5, Antonelli's second mid-session run yielded a time almost identical to his team-mate's, just 0.017s off.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

With 15 minutes to go, Verstappen briefly claimed top before Antonelli immediately retaliated and restored Mercedes' comfortable half-second cushion with a 1m22.400s effort. Russell had no answer for that flash of pace, conceding 0.249s.

Verstappen remained third, a sobering 0.501s in arrears as the first non-Mercedes car, followed by team-mate Isack Hadjar.

After a Friday which Charles Leclerc described as "very difficult", there was little progress for Ferrari as Leclerc took fifth, eight tenths behind Antonelli. McLaren also struggled more than was expected with sixth for Norris and seventh for Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton fared worse after being held up by traffic on his final hotlap, splitting Racing Bull's midfield leaders Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson in ninth.

FP3

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 14

1'22.400

S 236.752 2

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+0.249

1'22.649

0.249 S 236.039 3

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.510

1'22.910

0.261 S 235.296 4

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+0.687

1'23.087

0.177 S 234.794 5

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.808

1'23.208

0.121 S 234.453 6

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes 14

+0.868

1'23.268

0.060 S 234.284 7

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes 16

+0.889

1'23.289

0.021 S 234.225 8

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull 23

+1.251

1'23.651

0.362 S 233.211 9

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+1.376

1'23.776

0.125 S 232.863 10

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull 22

+1.659

1'24.059

0.283 S 232.079 11

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi 14

+1.797

1'24.197

0.138 S 231.699 12

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi 14

+1.831

1'24.231

0.034 S 231.605 13

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.943

1'24.343

0.112 S 231.298 14

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes 26

+1.981

1'24.381

0.038 S 231.194 15

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 17

+2.230

1'24.630

0.249 S 230.514 16

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes 22

+2.238

1'24.638

0.008 S 230.492 17

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda 17

+2.696

1'25.096

0.458 S 229.251 18

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes 20

+2.777

1'25.177

0.081 S 229.033 19

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes 15

+2.921

1'25.321

0.144 S 228.647 20

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda 19

+3.365

1'25.765

0.444 S 227.463 21

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari 20

+3.857

1'26.257

0.492 S 226.165 22

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari 17

+4.506

1'26.906

0.649 S 224.477 View full results

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