Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

F1 Qatar GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in the United States

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field at the start

When is the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 8 October, and is broadcast on ESPN’s main channel at the highly U.S.-friendly time of 12.55pm ET at Losail.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

What happened in the last F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton won the first, and thus far only, Qatar Grand Prix in 2021, beating Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The race was not staged in 2022 due to the football World Cup.

Fernando Alonso ended his F1 podium drought that stretched back to 2014 by scoring third place for Alpine.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Qatar GP ESPN TV schedule 

Friday 6 October

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

9:25am ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

12.55pm ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

3:00pm ET

ESPN3

Saturday 7 October

Session/show

Time

Channel

Sprint Shootout:

8:55am ET

ESPN2

Sprint Race:

1:25pm ET

ESPNews

Ted’s Sprint Notebook:

3:00pm ET

ESPN3

Sunday 8 October

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday:

11:30am ET

ESPN2

Race:

12.55pm ET

ESPN

Checkered Flag:

3:00pm ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

4:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

8:30pm ET

ESPN2

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
