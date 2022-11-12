F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen takes Brazilian GP sprint pole
Kevin Magnussen took his first-ever Formula 1 pole position, for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race for Haas, ahead of the 21st round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
Magnussen will start Saturday’s sprint race – which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix – ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and George Russell of Mercedes after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
A red flag in Q3, after Russell spun off, combined with a rain shower confirmed Magnussen’s top spot on the grid.
Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying results: Magnussen on pole from Verstappen
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'11.674
|216.429
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'11.877
|0.203
|215.818
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'12.059
|0.385
|215.273
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'12.263
|0.589
|214.665
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'12.357
|0.683
|214.386
|6
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'12.425
|0.751
|214.185
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'12.504
|0.830
|213.952
|8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'12.611
|0.937
|213.637
|9
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'15.601
|3.927
|205.187
|10
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'11.631
|216.559
|12
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'11.675
|0.001
|216.426
|13
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'11.678
|0.004
|216.417
|14
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'12.140
|0.466
|215.031
|15
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'12.210
|0.536
|214.823
|16
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'15.095
|3.421
|206.570
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.197
|3.523
|206.290
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.486
|3.812
|205.500
|19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'16.264
|4.590
|203.403
|20
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'16.361
|4.687
|203.145
|View full results
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix Q1?
After a rain shower dampened the track following practice, drivers emerged on intermediate tyres at the start of the session as more rain was expected.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the early pace at 1m18.723s before Verstappen jumped to the top at his first attempt with 1m18.495s, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) did likewise with 1m18.412s and then Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took P1 with 1m18.051s.
Pierre Gasly was the first to put soft slick tyres on his AlphaTauri and he leapt to P1 with 1m17.626s, before Alonso managed 1m16.177s as everyone jumped to slicks and the times tumbled.
P1 switched hands between Alex Albon (Williams), Alonso and Hamilton before Lando Norris (McLaren) grabbed the fastest time at 1m13.106s.
Falling at the first hurdle were Nicholas Latifi (Williams, who had been P1 with 1m45s remaining!), the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).
Brazilian Grand Prix Q1 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'13.106
|212.190
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'13.403
|0.297
|0.297
|211.331
|3
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'13.542
|0.436
|0.139
|210.932
|4
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'13.597
|0.491
|0.055
|210.774
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'13.613
|0.507
|0.016
|210.729
|6
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'13.625
|0.519
|0.012
|210.694
|7
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'13.954
|0.848
|0.329
|209.757
|8
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'14.324
|1.218
|0.370
|208.713
|9
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.371
|1.265
|0.047
|208.581
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'14.398
|1.292
|0.027
|208.505
|11
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'14.427
|1.321
|0.029
|208.424
|12
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'14.486
|1.380
|0.059
|208.259
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'14.663
|1.557
|0.177
|207.765
|14
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'14.680
|1.574
|0.017
|207.718
|15
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'14.931
|1.825
|0.251
|207.022
|16
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'15.095
|1.989
|0.164
|206.570
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.197
|2.091
|0.102
|206.290
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.486
|2.380
|0.289
|205.500
|19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'16.264
|3.158
|0.778
|203.403
|20
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'16.361
|3.255
|0.097
|203.145
|View full results
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix Q2?
Spurred on by his Q1 pace, Norris set the bar at 1m11.571s, a tenth clear of Verstappen. Alonso and Verstappen then took turns at the top, as rain began to fall again.
Despite the increased precipitation, Verstappen unleashed 1m10.881s on new tyres in the closing minutes, 0.009s ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
Knocked out at this point were Albon, Gasly, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).
Brazilian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'10.881
|218.851
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'10.890
|0.009
|0.009
|218.823
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'10.950
|0.069
|0.060
|218.638
|4
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.318
|0.437
|0.368
|217.510
|5
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'11.377
|0.496
|0.059
|217.330
|6
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'11.394
|0.513
|0.017
|217.278
|7
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'11.410
|0.529
|0.016
|217.230
|8
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'11.456
|0.575
|0.046
|217.090
|9
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'11.539
|0.658
|0.083
|216.838
|10
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'11.587
|0.706
|0.048
|216.692
|11
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'11.631
|0.750
|0.044
|216.559
|12
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'11.675
|0.794
|0.044
|216.426
|13
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'11.678
|0.797
|0.003
|216.417
|14
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'12.140
|1.259
|0.462
|215.031
|15
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'12.210
|1.329
|0.070
|214.823
|View full results
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix Q3?
At the start of the session in relatively dry conditions, Magnussen set the pace at 1m11.674s, two tenths ahead of Verstappen, Russell, Norris and Sainz.
Russell went off at Turn 4’s Descida do Lago, beaching his Mercedes and bringing out the red flags. By the time the session resumed, more rain had fallen and DRS was disabled, so the grid order set in the opening moments stood.
The Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Alonso will start the sprint race sixth and seventh, ahead of Hamilton and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Leclerc gambled on intermediates to start with but pitted for slicks without setting a laptime, so he was stranded in 10th.
Brazilian Grand Prix Q3 results: Magnussen takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'11.674
|216.429
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'11.877
|0.203
|0.203
|215.818
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'12.059
|0.385
|0.182
|215.273
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'12.263
|0.589
|0.204
|214.665
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'12.357
|0.683
|0.094
|214.386
|6
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'12.425
|0.751
|0.068
|214.185
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'12.504
|0.830
|0.079
|213.952
|8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'12.611
|0.937
|0.107
|213.637
|9
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'15.601
|3.927
|2.990
|205.187
|10
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|View full results
