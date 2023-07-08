Subscribe
Previous / The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Formula 1 / British GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLaren duo

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of a rejuvenated McLaren team.

Charles Bradley
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Verstappen will start ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Norris

Cla Driver Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.720  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.961 0.241
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.092 0.372
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.136 0.416
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'27.148 0.428
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'27.155 0.435
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.211 0.491
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'27.530 0.810
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'27.659 0.939
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'27.689 0.969
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.896 2.176
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.935 2.215
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.956 2.236
14  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'29.031 2.311
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari - -
16  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.968 3.248
17  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.025 3.305
18  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'30.123 3.403
19  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.513 3.793
20  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.378 5.658

What happened in British GP Q1?

In damp but drying track conditions, Lewis Hamilton was setting the pace for Mercedes when he spun into the gravel at Stowe but was able to rejoin. With all drivers going for slicks, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) set the bar at 1m31.437s, lowering it to 1m30.730s, before Verstappen pipped him with 1m30.719s as rain began to fall again.

Kevin Magussen’s Haas ground to a halt on the exit of Stowe, causing a red flag. Ahead of the restart, Verstappen understeered into the pitwall, breaking his front wing.

In a one-lap sprint to the chequered flag on a fully dry track, Lando Norris (McLaren) unleashed 1m28.917s to end the session on top ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Mercedes duo George Russell and Hamilton, and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Sergio Perez (Red Bull, failing to progress to Q3 for the fifth time in a row), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri, who is likely to get a grid penalty for an unsafe release in the pits) and Magnussen.

Read Also:

British GP Q1 results: Norris fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris
11 1'28.917 238.510
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
11 1'29.143 0.226 0.226 237.905
3 United Kingdom George Russell
10 1'29.412 0.495 0.269 237.189
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
11 1'29.415 0.498 0.003 237.181
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
11 1'29.428 0.511 0.013 237.147
6 Canada Lance Stroll
11 1'29.448 0.531 0.020 237.094
7 Thailand Alex Albon
11 1'29.466 0.549 0.018 237.046
8 France Pierre Gasly
11 1'29.533 0.616 0.067 236.869
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
11 1'29.603 0.686 0.070 236.684
10 France Esteban Ocon
11 1'29.700 0.783 0.097 236.428
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
11 1'29.798 0.881 0.098 236.170
12 Spain Carlos Sainz
12 1'29.865 0.948 0.067 235.993
13 United States Logan Sargeant
11 1'29.873 0.956 0.008 235.972
14 Australia Oscar Piastri
11 1'29.874 0.957 0.001 235.970
15 Spain Fernando Alonso
10 1'29.949 1.032 0.075 235.773
16 Mexico Sergio Perez
11 1'29.968 1.051 0.019 235.723
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
11 1'30.025 1.108 0.057 235.574
18 China Zhou Guanyu
11 1'30.123 1.206 0.098 235.318
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
11 1'30.513 1.596 0.390 234.304
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
7 1'32.378 3.461 1.865 229.574
View full results

What happened in British GP Q2?

This session began in sunshine and some rain drops falling, with Alonso – who only made it through Q1 by 0.019s – setting the initial pace at 1m30.660s. Norris took away the top spot with 1m29.427s, 0.044s ahead of Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Verstappen, before Alonso pushed again and took P1 with 1m29.052s.

In the closing minutes, home heroes Hamilton and Norris then took turns at the top to the crowd’s delight, until Verstappen restored normal service with 1m27.702s, just a tenth and a half faster than Piastri.

Knocked out at this point were Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and the Alfa of Valtteri Bottas, which didn’t run after a power loss at the end of Q1.

Read Also:

British GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Piastri

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
9 1'27.702 241.814
2 Australia Oscar Piastri
9 1'27.845 0.143 0.143 241.420
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
9 1'28.042 0.340 0.197 240.880
4 Thailand Alex Albon
8 1'28.067 0.365 0.025 240.812
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
8 1'28.265 0.563 0.198 240.271
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
8 1'28.361 0.659 0.096 240.010
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
8 1'28.368 0.666 0.007 239.991
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
8 1'28.545 0.843 0.177 239.512
9 France Pierre Gasly
7 1'28.751 1.049 0.206 238.956
10 United Kingdom George Russell
8 1'28.782 1.080 0.031 238.872
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
6 1'28.896 1.194 0.114 238.566
12 Canada Lance Stroll
8 1'28.935 1.233 0.039 238.461
13 France Esteban Ocon
7 1'28.956 1.254 0.021 238.405
14 United States Logan Sargeant
8 1'29.031 1.329 0.075 238.204
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
0
View full results

What happened in British GP Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the target at 1m27.084s, six tenths ahead of Hamilton and Piastri.

On the final runs, Norris snatched provisional pole with 1m26.961s before Verstappen grabbed it back with 1m26.720s, taking P1 by 0.241s, with Piastri in third, 0.372s down.

Leclerc took fourth, ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, Russell and Hamilton. Alex Albon will start eighth for Williams from Alonso and Gasly.

Read Also:

British GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
6 1'26.720 244.552
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
6 1'26.961 0.241 0.241 243.874
3 Australia Oscar Piastri
6 1'27.092 0.372 0.131 243.508
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
6 1'27.136 0.416 0.044 243.385
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
6 1'27.148 0.428 0.012 243.351
6 United Kingdom George Russell
6 1'27.155 0.435 0.007 243.331
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
6 1'27.211 0.491 0.056 243.175
8 Thailand Alex Albon
6 1'27.530 0.810 0.319 242.289
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
6 1'27.659 0.939 0.129 241.932
10 France Pierre Gasly
6 1'27.689 0.969 0.030 241.850
View full results
Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

WEC WEC
Monza

#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race #8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe