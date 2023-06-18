F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in treacherous weather conditions.
Verstappen will start ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Canadian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
|Pos
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'25.858
|2
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari * 3-place grid drop
|1'27.102
|1.244
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'27.286
|1.428
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'27.627
|1.769
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'27.893
|2.035
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'27.945
|2.087
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'28.046
|2.188
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari * 3-place grid drop
|1'29.294
|3.436
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'31.349
|5.491
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'20.615
|-5.243
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'20.959
|-4.899
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes * 3-place grid drop
|1'21.484
|-4.374
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'21.678
|-4.180
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'21.821
|-4.037
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT * 3-place grid drop
|1'22.746
|-3.112
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.886
|-2.972
|18
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'23.137
|-2.721
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'23.337
|-2.521
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'23.342
|-2.516
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?
After a brief red flag for Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo grinding to a halt with a mechanical problem and then restarting, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m21.988s in damp but drying conditions on intermediate tyres.
He lowered that to 1m21.739s in the closing minutes before Alonso took P1 with 1m21.583s and then 1m21.481s. But Verstappen wasn’t to be denied with 1m20.851s.
Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Pierre Gasly (Alpine – who was furious to balked at the chicane by Sainz on his last lap), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou.
UPDATE: Tsunoda was given a 3-place grid penalty for impeding.
Canadian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'20.851
|194.179
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'21.481
|0.630
|0.630
|192.678
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'21.554
|0.703
|0.073
|192.505
|4
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'21.798
|0.947
|0.244
|191.931
|5
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'21.843
|0.992
|0.045
|191.825
|6
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'21.938
|1.087
|0.095
|191.603
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'21.998
|1.147
|0.060
|191.463
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'22.114
|1.263
|0.116
|191.192
|9
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'22.151
|1.300
|0.037
|191.106
|10
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'22.190
|1.339
|0.039
|191.015
|11
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'22.248
|1.397
|0.058
|190.881
|12
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'22.332
|1.481
|0.084
|190.686
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'22.351
|1.500
|0.019
|190.642
|14
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'22.677
|1.826
|0.326
|189.890
|15
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'22.730
|1.879
|0.053
|189.769
|16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.746
|1.895
|0.016
|189.732
|17
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'22.886
|2.035
|0.140
|189.411
|18
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'23.137
|2.286
|0.251
|188.840
|19
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'23.337
|2.486
|0.200
|188.386
|20
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'23.342
|2.491
|0.005
|188.375
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?
Alex Albon was an early adopter of slick tyres on his Williams as the track dried, setting the pace at 1m18.725s, a second quicker than Alonso on intermediates. Verstappen went P2 on slicks, almost four tenths slower as the rain started to fall again.
Knocked out at this point were Charles Leclerc (whose Ferrari team didn’t put him on slicks when he asked for them), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Lance Stroll (Aston), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa).
UPDATE: Stroll was given a 3-place grid penalty for impeding.
Canadian Grand Prix Q2 results: Albon fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|5
|1'18.725
|199.423
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|1'19.092
|0.367
|0.367
|198.497
|3
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|9
|1'19.347
|0.622
|0.255
|197.860
|4
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|9
|1'19.659
|0.934
|0.312
|197.085
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8
|1'19.776
|1.051
|0.117
|196.796
|6
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|8
|1'19.856
|1.131
|0.080
|196.598
|7
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|8
|1'20.098
|1.373
|0.242
|196.004
|8
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|7
|1'20.305
|1.580
|0.207
|195.499
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|8
|1'20.406
|1.681
|0.101
|195.254
|10
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|9
|1'20.426
|1.701
|0.020
|195.205
|11
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10
|1'20.615
|1.890
|0.189
|194.747
|12
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|10
|1'20.959
|2.234
|0.344
|193.920
|13
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|8
|1'21.484
|2.759
|0.525
|192.670
|14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|9
|1'21.678
|2.953
|0.194
|192.213
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|11
|1'21.821
|3.096
|0.143
|191.877
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?
Verstappen set the early pace at 1m27.059s, 0.227s ahead of Alonso, then lowered the bar to 1m25.858s, 1.244s ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) – who just beat a red flag as Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren at Turn 7.
UPDATE: Hulkenberg was given a 3-place grid penalty for driving too quickly under the red flag.
The session resumed but the track was much wetter, so the grid was already set.
Alonso will start third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Esteban Ocon will start sixth for Alpine, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Carlos Sainz, the latter under investigation for impeding at the chicane.
UPDATE: Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Gasly at the end of Q1.
Piastri and Albon, who didn't set a time, will start from row five.
Canadian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|1'25.858
|182.855
|2
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|5
|1'27.102
|1.244
|1.244
|180.243
|3
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|5
|1'27.286
|1.428
|0.184
|179.863
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|5
|1'27.627
|1.769
|0.341
|179.163
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|1'27.893
|2.035
|0.266
|178.621
|6
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|1'27.945
|2.087
|0.052
|178.516
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|1'28.046
|2.188
|0.101
|178.311
|8
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|6
|1'29.294
|3.436
|1.248
|175.819
|9
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|1'31.349
|5.491
|2.055
|171.863
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|5
