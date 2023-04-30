F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in Baku.
Perez benefited when team-mate Max Verstappen pitted just before a safety car, which cost him two places.
Before that, Verstappen had passed Ferrari’s pole-winner Charles Leclerc to take the lead at the start of lap 4 and pulled away. A safety car was called after Verstappen made his pitstop, dropping him to third as his rivals pitted under yellow.
Despite quickly repassing Leclerc, Verstappen dropped out of Perez’s DRS range and never got within striking distance.
2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Points
|1
|
Sergio Perez
|51
|1:32'42.436
|25
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|51
|1:32'44.573
|2.137
|2.137
|18
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|51
|1:33'03.653
|21.217
|19.080
|15
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
|51
|1:33'04.460
|22.024
|0.807
|12
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|51
|1:33'27.927
|45.491
|23.467
|10
|6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|51
|1:33'28.581
|46.145
|0.654
|8
|7
|
Lance Stroll
|51
|1:33'34.053
|51.617
|5.472
|6
|8
|
George Russell
|51
|1:33'56.676
|1'14.240
|22.623
|5
|9
|
Lando Norris
|51
|1:34'02.812
|1'20.376
|6.136
|2
|10
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|51
|1:34'06.298
|1'23.862
|3.486
|1
|11
|
Oscar Piastri
|51
|1:34'08.937
|1'26.501
|2.639
|12
|
Alex Albon
|51
|1:34'11.059
|1'28.623
|2.122
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|51
|1:34'12.165
|1'29.729
|1.106
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|51
|1:34'13.768
|1'31.332
|1.603
|15
|
Esteban Ocon
|51
|1:34'20.230
|1'37.794
|6.462
|16
|
Logan Sargeant
|51
|1:34'23.379
|1'40.943
|3.149
|17
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|50
|1:32'52.373
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|50
|1:33'01.534
|1 Lap
|9.161
|
Zhou Guanyu
|36
|1:07'42.406
|15 Laps
|14 Laps
|
Nyck de Vries
|9
|16'35.643
|42 Laps
|27 Laps
|View full results
How the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfolded
Leclerc held his pole position advantage into Turn 1, leading ahead of Verstappen and Perez.
Verstappen stayed in DRS range of Leclerc and blasted ahead of him at the start of lap 4, while Perez repeated that move on Leclerc two laps later, making it a Red Bull 1-2.
Behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes suffered tyre graining and came under attack from Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Hamilton diving for the pits just before he was overtaken.
Verstappen pitted under green on lap 11, as Nyck de Vries’s AlphaTauri stopped on track and caused a safety car moments later. Perez, who was right behind Verstappen before the stops, benefited by pitting a lap later under yellow – meaning Perez and Leclerc got ahead of Verstappen.
Ferrari and Aston Martin double-stacked their cars, which allowed George Russell (Mercedes) to jump Lance Stroll (Aston).
The race went green again on lap 14, Perez leading Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Russell and Stroll. Hamilton was the big loser, dropping from his earlier fifth to 10th.
Verstappen outbraked Leclerc for second at Turn 3, as Stroll overtook Russell moments later, and Alonso passed Sainz at Turn 4. A lap later, Hamilton outbraked Russell at Turn 1 to get ahead of team-mate.
Stroll hit the wall at Turn 5, the same mistake as de Vries had made, but his left-front corner survived. Hamilton passed Stroll for sixth, after Lance ran wide at Turn 16. Hamilton then set his sights on Sainz but just couldn’t find a way past.
At the front, Perez had one brush of the wall at Turn 15, but maintained his lead over Verstappen for his second victory of the weekend after his sprint win on Saturday. Leclerc was a distant third, as he stayed out of Alonso’s range.
Sainz held off Hamilton, as did Stroll with Russell – who made a late pitstop for softs, which produced an extra point fastest lap on the final tour.
There was late drama as Esteban Ocon, who started his Alpine from the pit lane, pitted on the final lap and found people running across the lane. Fortunately, they got out of the way just in time.
2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Lap
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
George Russell
|51
|1'43.370
|209.062
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|51
|1'44.232
|0.862
|0.862
|207.333
|3
|
Fernando Alonso
|49
|1'44.241
|0.871
|0.009
|207.315
|4
|
Charles Leclerc
|49
|1'44.561
|1.191
|0.320
|206.681
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|50
|1'44.589
|1.219
|0.028
|206.625
|6
|
Carlos Sainz
|48
|1'45.175
|1.805
|0.586
|205.474
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|48
|1'45.346
|1.976
|0.171
|205.141
|8
|
Pierre Gasly
|47
|1'45.540
|2.170
|0.194
|204.764
|9
|
Lance Stroll
|45
|1'45.627
|2.257
|0.087
|204.595
|10
|
Oscar Piastri
|51
|1'45.631
|2.261
|0.004
|204.587
|11
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|51
|1'45.727
|2.357
|0.096
|204.401
|12
|
Lando Norris
|49
|1'45.738
|2.368
|0.011
|204.380
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|51
|1'45.850
|2.480
|0.112
|204.164
|14
|
Esteban Ocon
|49
|1'45.908
|2.538
|0.058
|204.052
|15
|
Alex Albon
|51
|1'45.925
|2.555
|0.017
|204.019
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|36
|1'46.304
|2.934
|0.379
|203.292
|17
|
Logan Sargeant
|49
|1'46.501
|3.131
|0.197
|202.916
|18
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|34
|1'46.731
|3.361
|0.230
|202.479
|19
|
Zhou Guanyu
|31
|1'47.553
|4.183
|0.822
|200.931
|20
|
Nyck de Vries
|4
|1'48.781
|5.411
|1.228
|198.663
|View full results
2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tyre strategy
|Cla
|Driver
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|
Sergio Perez
|M
|11
|H
|40
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|M
|10
|H
|41
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|M
|11
|H
|40
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
|M
|11
|H
|40
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|M
|11
|H
|40
|6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|M
|9
|H
|42
|7
|
Lance Stroll
|M
|11
|H
|43
|8
|
George Russell
|M
|11
|H
|38
|S
|2
|9
|
Lando Norris
|M
|9
|H
|42
|10
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|M
|8
|H
|43
|11
|
Oscar Piastri
|M
|8
|H
|43
|12
|
Alex Albon
|M
|7
|H
|44
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|M
|10
|H
|41
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|M
|5
|H
|18
|H
|28
|15
|
Esteban Ocon
|H
|50
|S
|1
|16
|
Logan Sargeant
|M
|8
|H
|43
|17
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|H
|49
|S
|1
|18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|M
|6
|H
|6
|H
|22
|M
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|M
|11
|H
|25
|
Nyck de Vries
|H
|9
|View full results
Latest news
F1 must seek answers after “boring” Baku F1 race, says Wolff
F1 must seek answers after “boring” Baku F1 race, says Wolff F1 must seek answers after “boring” Baku F1 race, says Wolff
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.