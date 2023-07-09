Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP Results

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:

Despite losing the lead at the start to McLaren’s Lando Norris, Verstappen passed him after five laps and scored yet another victory – surprisingly his first with the British GP title – despite a safety car interruption.

Norris held second from a charging Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – who dropped as low as 10th on the opening lap – to make it two British drivers on the podium.

2023 F1 British GP results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
52 1:25'16.938 26
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
52 1:25'20.736 3.798 3.798 18
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
52 1:25'23.721 6.783 2.985 15
4 Australia Oscar Piastri
52 1:25'24.714 7.776 0.993 12
5 United Kingdom George Russell
52 1:25'28.144 11.206 3.430 10
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
52 1:25'29.820 12.882 1.676 8
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
52 1:25'34.131 17.193 4.311 6
8 Thailand Alex Albon
52 1:25'34.816 17.878 0.685 4
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
52 1:25'35.627 18.689 0.811 2
10 Spain Carlos Sainz
52 1:25'36.386 19.448 0.759 1
11 United States Logan Sargeant
52 1:25'40.570 23.632 4.184
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
52 1:25'42.768 25.830 2.198
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
52 1:25'43.601 26.663 0.833
14 Canada Lance Stroll
52 1:25'44.421 27.483 0.820
15 China Zhou Guanyu
52 1:25'46.758 29.820 2.337
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
52 1:25'48.163 31.225 1.405
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
52 1:25'50.066 33.128 1.903
18 France Pierre Gasly
46 1:17'35.589 6 Laps 6 Laps
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
31 48'55.905 21 Laps 15 Laps
France Esteban Ocon
9 14'16.351 43 Laps 22 Laps
How the 2023 F1 British GP unfolded

Verstappen lost his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1 as Norris swept past him after making a tremendous start. Verstappen held second, although Oscar Piastri (McLaren) challenged him hard into Copse Corner, ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), George Russell (Mercedes, who started on soft tyres in a pack of medium-shod cars) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Hamilton (Mercedes) dropped to tenth after running wide at Village.

Verstappen passed Norris with DRS for the lead approaching Brooklands on lap five, as Russell attacked Leclerc for fourth and the recovering Hamilton hounded Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) for seventh. Hamilton passed him at Brooklands two laps later.

From 15th on the grid after his latest qualifying disaster, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez had to battle his way through the field, clipping Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas at The Loop as he did so. It took him until lap 17 to work his way into the top 10.

Leclerc was the first of the frontrunners to stop on lap 19, switching his mediums for hards after the threat of a rain shower passed by the track.

At half distance, Verstappen led Norris by 6s, with Piastri a further 2s back. Sainz pitted from fifth a lap later, rejoining 5s behind Leclerc.

Russell pitted from fourth on lap 29 but a slow stop meant he rejoined well behind Leclerc. But on his medium tyres, having started on softs, Russell quickly reeled in Leclerc and drove around the outside of him at Luffield on lap 31.

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas erupted in flames on the Wellington Straight, causing a virtual safety car. Leclerc pitted for mediums, losing spots to Sainz, Perez and Alex Albon’s Williams.

A full safety car was then called, with Verstappen and Hamilton going to softs, Hamilton jumping ahead of Piastri to third, but Norris went to hards.

The race restarted on lap 39 with Verstappen (used softs) leading Norris (fresh hards), Hamilton (used softs), Piastri (hards), Russell (mediums), Alonso (softs), Sainz (hards) and Perez (fresh softs).

Hamilton immediately went on the attack on Norris, who defended hard for the next two laps as Verstappen pulled well clear. Even with DRS enabled, Norris just managed to cling to his runner-up spot from Hamilton, as Piastri did likewise to hold off Russell in fourth.

Sainz lost three places to Perez, Albon and Leclerc with eight laps to go, after Perez lunged him offline into Vale. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Sainz fought mightily over the final point until Gasly suffered right-rear corner damage in a collision with Lance Stroll’s Aston.

Verstappen cruised to victory by over 3s, ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Russell. Perez passed Alonso for sixth with five laps to go, with Alonso toiling to hold seventh from Albon, Leclerc and Sainz in the closing stages.

2023 F1 British GP fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 42 1'30.275 234.922
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 43 1'30.543 0.268 0.268 234.226
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 43 1'30.545 0.270 0.002 234.221
4 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 41 1'30.850 0.575 0.305 233.435
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 51 1'30.914 0.639 0.064 233.271
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 41 1'31.124 0.849 0.210 232.733
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 48 1'31.255 0.980 0.131 232.399
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 41 1'31.273 0.998 0.018 232.353
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 48 1'31.338 1.063 0.065 232.188
10 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 51 1'31.366 1.091 0.028 232.116
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 42 1'31.508 1.233 0.142 231.756
12 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 42 1'31.539 1.264 0.031 231.678
13 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 42 1'31.699 1.424 0.160 231.274
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 48 1'31.769 1.494 0.070 231.097
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 52 1'31.776 1.501 0.007 231.080
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 52 1'31.852 1.577 0.076 230.888
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 48 1'32.084 1.809 0.232 230.307
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 48 1'32.353 2.078 0.269 229.636
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 29 1'33.356 3.081 1.003 227.169
20 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 4 1'33.941 3.666 0.585 225.754
2023 F1 British GP pitstops

Cla Driver 1 2 3 4
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
M 33 S 22
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
M 33 H 19
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
M 33 S 22
4 Australia Oscar Piastri
M 29 H 23
5 United Kingdom George Russell
S 31 M 24
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
M 28 S 24
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
M 34 S 22
8 Thailand Alex Albon
M 32 S 24
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
M 18 H 14 M 20
10 Spain Carlos Sainz
M 26 H 26
11 United States Logan Sargeant
M 29 S 23
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
H 32 S 20
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
H 7 M 25 S 20
14 Canada Lance Stroll
M 32 S 24
15 China Zhou Guanyu
M 24 H 9 S 3 S 19
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
S 14 H 18 S 20
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
S 27 M 5 S 20
18 France Pierre Gasly
M 31 S 18
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
M 31
France Esteban Ocon
S 9
View full results
