F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Japanese GP to take title
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a rain-impacted, red-flagged and shortened Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Sunday to be crowned world champion for the second time.
Verstappen just held his lead from pole position at the start in wet conditions, which quickly worsened and led to Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) to crashing heavily. The race was red flagged on Lap 3, which led to a lengthy delay as the heavy rain continued.
As conditions improved slightly, the race was restarted with 40 minutes remaining on the event clock, with Verstappen holding sway again and pulling clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to score his 12th win of the season.
Leclerc just fended off Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez to finish second on the road, but was given a 5s penalty by race stewards for his tactics on the final tour.
That pushed him back to third and was enough for Verstappen to be confirmed as champion as full points were awarded despite the race only running to 28 laps.
2022 Japanese Grand Prix race results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|28
|25
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|28
|27.066
|27.066
|18
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|28
|31.763
|4.697
|15
|4
|
Esteban Ocon
|28
|39.685
|7.922
|12
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|28
|40.326
|0.641
|10
|6
|
Sebastian Vettel
|28
|46.358
|6.032
|8
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|28
|46.369
|0.011
|6
|8
|
George Russell
|28
|47.661
|1.292
|4
|9
|
Nicholas Latifi
|28
|1'10.143
|22.482
|2
|10
|
Lando Norris
|28
|1'10.782
|0.639
|1
|11
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|28
|1'12.877
|2.095
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|28
|1'13.904
|1.027
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|28
|1'15.599
|1.695
|14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|28
|1'26.016
|10.417
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|28
|1'26.496
|0.480
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|28
|1'27.043
|0.547
|17
|
Pierre Gasly
|28
|1'28.091
|1.048
|18
|
Mick Schumacher
|28
|1'32.523
|4.432
|
Alex Albon
|0
|
Carlos Sainz
|0
|View full results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|28
|25
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|28
|27.066
|27.066
|18
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|28
|31.763
|4.697
|15
|4
|
Esteban Ocon
|28
|39.685
|7.922
|12
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|28
|40.326
|0.641
|10
|6
|
Sebastian Vettel
|28
|46.358
|6.032
|8
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|28
|46.369
|0.011
|6
|8
|
George Russell
|28
|47.661
|1.292
|4
|9
|
Nicholas Latifi
|28
|1'10.143
|22.482
|2
|10
|
Lando Norris
|28
|1'10.782
|0.639
|1
|11
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|28
|1'12.877
|2.095
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|28
|1'13.904
|1.027
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|28
|1'15.599
|1.695
|14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|28
|1'26.016
|10.417
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|28
|1'26.496
|0.480
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|28
|1'27.043
|0.547
|17
|
Pierre Gasly
|28
|1'28.091
|1.048
|18
|
Mick Schumacher
|28
|1'32.523
|4.432
|
Alex Albon
|0
|
Carlos Sainz
|0
|View full results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|28
|25
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|28
|27.066
|27.066
|18
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|28
|31.763
|4.697
|15
|4
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|28
|39.685
|7.922
|12
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|28
|40.326
|0.641
|10
|6
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|28
|46.358
|6.032
|8
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|28
|46.369
|0.011
|6
|8
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|28
|47.661
|1.292
|4
|9
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|28
|1'10.143
|22.482
|2
|10
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|28
|1'10.782
|0.639
|1
|11
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|28
|1'12.877
|2.095
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|28
|1'13.904
|1.027
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|28
|1'15.599
|1.695
|14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|28
|1'26.016
|10.417
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|28
|1'26.496
|0.480
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|28
|1'27.043
|0.547
|17
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|28
|1'28.091
|1.048
|18
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|28
|1'32.523
|4.432
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|0
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|0
|View full results
How the Japanese Grand Prix unfolded
On a wet track, with all the cars in the field starting on intermediate tyres, Verstappen just held on to his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1 despite a poor initial getaway.
Leclerc, who raced him wheel-to-wheel until Turn 2, led the chase ahead of Perez, Sainz, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).
Sebastian Vettel spun his Aston Martin after he clashed with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso on the chaotic dash to Turn 1, then Sainz aquaplaned off at the right-hander following the hairpin, causing a safety car.
Zhou Guanyu spun his Alfa Romeo at the hairpin, as Pierre Gasly started from the pit lane but picked up an advertising hoarding from the Sainz crash on the front of his AlphaTauri, while Alex Albon’s Williams ground to a halt.
Due to intensifying rain, the race director decided to red flag the race on Lap 3 but not before Gasly, who had pitted for a new nose section, controversially suffered a near miss with a tractor that was recovering Sainz’s car.
After a long delay, due to a prolonged period of torrential rain, the race resumed under the safety car with only 48 minutes remaining on the clock with all cars now on extreme wets. The race went green with 40 minutes to go.
Verstappen headed Leclerc, Perez, Ocon, Hamilton and Alonso. Vettel led a handful of cars that pitted for inters almost straight away and began setting faster sector times, prompting the leaders to pit too.
Alonso led for a lap, with Verstappen rejoining in fourth, before he too pitted. Mick Schumacher briefly led for Haas before Verstappen swept past to retake the lead, as Leclerc dropped back to 5s behind. After setting fastest lap, Leclerc struggled for grip as the race went on, losing over 20 seconds to Verstappen and allowing Perez to close in.
Perez attacked hard in the closing stages, but Leclerc managed to fend him off to finish a distant second – but had to straightline the Casio Triangle on the last lap and almost pushed Perez off at the final corner. That led to a 5s penalty, which promoted Perez to second.
Ocon and Hamilton fought out an epic duel over fourth, with Vettel reaping the benefit of his early pit call to jump up to sixth. George Russell lost time in the pitstops, being forced to stack behind Hamilton, but pulled off a sequence of brilliant passes to recover to finish eighth.
Alonso made a second stop for fresh inters, which dropped him to 10th, but he charged back to pass Russell on the final lap for seventh but just missed out on getting Vettel.
2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|20
|1'44.411
|200.220
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|25
|1'44.412
|0.001
|0.001
|200.218
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10
|1'44.489
|0.078
|0.077
|200.070
|4
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|10
|1'44.911
|0.500
|0.422
|199.266
|5
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|21
|1'45.205
|0.794
|0.294
|198.709
|6
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|22
|1'45.387
|0.976
|0.182
|198.366
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|11
|1'45.530
|1.119
|0.143
|198.097
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|22
|1'45.893
|1.482
|0.363
|197.418
|9
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|11
|1'46.120
|1.709
|0.227
|196.995
|10
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|13
|1'46.545
|2.134
|0.425
|196.210
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|11
|1'46.559
|2.148
|0.014
|196.184
|12
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|13
|1'46.964
|2.553
|0.405
|195.441
|13
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|21
|1'47.004
|2.593
|0.040
|195.368
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|11
|1'47.820
|3.409
|0.816
|193.889
|15
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|11
|1'47.843
|3.432
|0.023
|193.848
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|10
|1'48.072
|3.661
|0.229
|193.437
|17
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8
|1'48.175
|3.764
|0.103
|193.253
|18
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|12
|1'48.371
|3.960
|0.196
|192.904
|View full results
2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix pitstops
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|21
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|21
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|21
|4
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|21
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|I
|3
|W
|6
|I
|24
|6
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|I
|2
|W
|3
|I
|23
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|I
|2
|W
|6
|I
|14
|I
|6
|8
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|23
|9
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|I
|2
|W
|3
|I
|23
|10
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|I
|2
|W
|4
|I
|22
|11
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|I
|2
|W
|6
|I
|20
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|12
|I
|9
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|13
|I
|8
|14
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|I
|2
|W
|5
|I
|21
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|I
|2
|W
|4
|I
|22
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|I
|2
|W
|7
|I
|9
|I
|10
|17
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|I
|1
|W
|1
|W
|5
|I
|12
|I
|9
|18
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|I
|2
|W
|9
|I
|17
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|I
|0
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|I
|0
|View full results
Related video
Japanese GP: Verstappen crowned F1 champion after cruising to victory
Why Verstappen was crowned champion despite shortened Japanese GP
Latest news
NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022
Much to Daniel Hemric’s disappointment, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new first-time champion this season.
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.
Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title
While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver
The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in
OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap
OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore
In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?
The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old