F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, setting a new record of 14 Formula 1 victories in a season.
Verstappen led from the start, briefly allowing the Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to hold a 1-2 during the pitstop cycle.
But Verstappen’s win was never in doubt, as Mercedes’ tyre choice proved to be too conservative, and he won comfortably over Hamilton and Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez.
2022 Mexican Grand Prix race results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|25
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|71
|15.186
|15.186
|18
|3
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|71
|18.097
|2.911
|15
|4
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|49.431
|31.334
|13
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71
|58.123
|8.692
|10
|6
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|71
|1'08.774
|10.651
|8
|7
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|70
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|6
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|70
|1 Lap
|2.192
|4
|9
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|70
|1 Lap
|4.265
|2
|10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|70
|1 Lap
|3.385
|1
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|70
|1 Lap
|0.625
|12
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|70
|1 Lap
|1.899
|13
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|70
|1 Lap
|11.129
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|70
|1 Lap
|3.466
|15
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|70
|1 Lap
|10.455
|16
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|70
|1 Lap
|8.931
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|70
|1 Lap
|1.532
|18
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|69
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|19
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|63
|8 Laps
|6 Laps
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|50
|21 Laps
|13 Laps
How the Mexican Grand Prix unfolded
Verstappen led from pole on soft tyres, ahead of Mercedes’ Russell on the charge to Turn 1, where Hamilton grabbed second from his teammate – both Mercs on mediums. Red Bull’s local hero Perez soon jumped up to third on softs, as Russell bounced across the kerbs on the exit of Turn 3 and lost traction.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was best of the rest on the opening lap, ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).
Verstappen extended a 1.5secs lead by Lap 10 and extended that by another second by Lap 20 but Hamilton then started to close in as Verstappen began to struggle for grip.
Perez was the first of the leaders to pit but a sticky left-rear wheel cost him time. Verstappen pitted on Lap 26 with a much faster stop, rejoining in third place as Perez set fastest lap.
Hamilton led Russell by 5.6secs, as Perez attacked Leclerc for fifth, passing him on the run to Turn 1 on Lap 27.
Hamilton pitted from the lead on Lap 30, switching to the hard tyre, as Russell declared his tyres as “good” and extended his stint. He stopped five laps later, also going on to the hard (and might have regretted not gambling on softs), rejoining behind Verstappen, Hamilton and Perez.
By half distance, Verstappen led Hamilton by over 7secs in a straight Red Bull (mediums) vs Mercedes (hards) battle. This extended to over 12secs, as Perez closed in on Hamilton.
Russell finished fourth, well ahead of the distant Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc.
In an otherwise dull race, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) emerged as a star on soft tyres in the latter stages, after being given a 10secs penalty for punting off Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri). He rocketed up to seventh and negated the time penalty.
Esteban Ocon (Alpine) finished eighth as teammate Alonso retired from eighth place with five laps to go, causing a virtual safety car. That promoted Lando Norris (McLaren) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) into the points too.
2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|1'20.153
|193.310
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|30
|1'21.775
|1.622
|1.622
|189.476
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|48
|1'22.022
|1.869
|0.247
|188.905
|4
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|36
|1'22.046
|1.893
|0.024
|188.850
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|32
|1'22.062
|1.909
|0.016
|188.813
|6
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|32
|1'22.199
|2.046
|0.137
|188.498
|7
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|47
|1'22.260
|2.107
|0.061
|188.358
|8
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|42
|1'22.277
|2.124
|0.017
|188.319
|9
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|42
|1'22.463
|2.310
|0.186
|187.895
|10
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|48
|1'22.603
|2.450
|0.140
|187.576
|11
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|48
|1'22.866
|2.713
|0.263
|186.981
|12
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|48
|1'22.914
|2.761
|0.048
|186.873
|13
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|45
|1'23.086
|2.933
|0.172
|186.486
|14
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|48
|1'23.279
|3.126
|0.193
|186.054
|15
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|49
|1'23.300
|3.147
|0.021
|186.007
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|43
|1'23.363
|3.210
|0.063
|185.866
|17
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|48
|1'23.402
|3.249
|0.039
|185.779
|18
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|48
|1'23.403
|3.250
|0.001
|185.777
|19
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|30
|1'23.641
|3.488
|0.238
|185.248
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|56
|1'23.709
|3.556
|0.068
|185.098
2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix pitstops
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|1
|2
|3
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|S
|28
|M
|46
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|M
|29
|H
|42
|3
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|S
|26
|M
|48
|4
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|M
|34
|H
|35
|S
|5
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|S
|32
|M
|42
|6
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|S
|30
|M
|43
|7
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|M
|44
|S
|26
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|M
|33
|H
|37
|9
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|M
|31
|H
|39
|10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|M
|39
|H
|31
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|M
|40
|S
|30
|12
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|M
|38
|S
|32
|13
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|M
|45
|S
|25
|14
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|S
|38
|M
|33
|15
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|M
|18
|S
|23
|S
|30
|16
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|S
|29
|M
|46
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|M
|38
|S
|35
|18
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|S
|23
|H
|29
|S
|17
|19
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|M
|40
|H
|23
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|S
|29
|M
|21
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Mexican GP
Alonso set for maiden Aston Martin F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect
Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."
Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Danish Formula 2 race winner Frederik Vesti has emerged as the favourite to conduct the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test for Mercedes.
Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race
Seven months ago, it's doubtful Christopher Bell was on anyone’s list to be a 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title contender, even his own.
Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet
The Venom 1200 upgrade on the stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with a higher capacity 3.8-liter supercharger, a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system. It now makes 1,204hp.
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race
For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?
In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team
The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?
OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge
Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock