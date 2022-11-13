F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2
George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, the 21st round of the Formula 1 World Championship, leading home a Mercedes 1-2 for his maiden F1 victory.
Russell led for the majority of the race, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton was hit by his old Red Bull nemesis Max Verstappen following a restart, which forced Verstappen to pit for a new nose.
Hamilton dropped to eighth but recovered back to second, finishing ahead of both Ferraris. Verstappen recovered to finish sixth.
2022 Brazilian Grand Prix results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Gap
|Interval
|Points
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|26
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|71
|1.529
|1.529
|18
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71
|4.051
|2.522
|15
|4
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|71
|8.441
|4.390
|12
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|71
|9.561
|1.120
|10
|6
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|10.056
|0.495
|8
|7
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|71
|14.080
|4.024
|6
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|71
|18.690
|4.610
|4
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|71
|22.552
|3.862
|2
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|71
|23.552
|1.000
|1
|11
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|71
|26.183
|2.631
|12
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|71
|29.325
|3.142
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|71
|29.899
|0.574
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|71
|31.867
|1.968
|15
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|71
|36.016
|4.149
|16
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|71
|37.038
|1.022
|17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|70
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|50
|21 Laps
|20 Laps
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|0
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|0
|View full results
How the Brazilian Grand Prix unfolded
Russell held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Hamilton and the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez. McLaren’s Lando Norris attacked Perez down the inside at Turn 1 but soon had both Ferraris on his tail. Moments later, Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren tapped Friday’s pole-winner Kevin Magnussen into a spin at Turn 8 and collected Ricciardo, who clattered into the tyrewall.
The race went green on Lap 7, with Russell heading Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez and Norris. Verstappen lunged around the outside of Hamilton at the Senna-S and they collided approaching the apex of Turn 2, causing Verstappen to pit for a new front wing as Hamilton dropped to eighth.
Norris then punted Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc off the track at Ferradura, sending him spinning into the wall and into the pits for a new nose. Verstappen and Leclerc dropped to 17th and 18th respectively, with Verstappen and Norris both receiving 5-second penalties.
Russell extended his lead to 1.5s by Lap 10, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Norris for third at Turn 1. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel was now up to fifth, ahead of the recovering Hamilton – who passed Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) in quick succession.
Hamilton passed Vettel at Turn 1 on Lap 14 for fifth, and DRS-ed past Norris for fourth a lap later. Vettel moved past Norris on Lap 17 to claim fifth, while Sainz was forced to pit early due to a visor tear-off getting stuck in his right-rear brake duct, which put Hamilton back into the podium positions.
Russell was almost four seconds clear when Perez stopped on Lap 24, and he rejoined mired in traffic. Russell pitted a lap later, and despite a slower stop, rejoined 3.6s clear and with Vettel between them until he pitted on Lap 27.
Hamilton led at this point, and ran long until pitting on Lap 30, rejoining in fourth behind Russell, whose lead at half distance was up to almost 6s over Perez.
Hamilton quickly caught Perez, as Sainz pitted early to try and undercut the Red Bull. Hamilton passed Perez on track into Turn 1 on Lap 45, but was now 10s behind Russell.
Perez pitted on Lap 48, rejoining 11s behind Sainz, who was elevated to third. Hamilton stopped a lap later, rejoining on softs, behind Sainz but ahead of Perez.
Russell pitted from the lead with 21 laps remaining, taking softs like Hamilton, and rejoined just a second ahead of Sainz.
Norris lost power and ground to a halt on Lap 52, causing a virtual safety car. Sainz opted to pit again, dropping him to fourth but now running on softs, but as marshals couldn’t move Norris’s car, the VSC was upgraded to a full safety car.
At the restart with 12 laps remaining, Russell led Hamilton, Perez and Sainz. Leclerc grabbed fifth from Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) as Sainz attacked Perez for third – almost touching at the exit of the Senna-S.
Russell pulled out of Hamilton’s DRS range and stroked it home for his first F1 win, as Sainz DRS-ed past Perez into Turn 4 for third, and Leclerc did likewise into Turn 1 a lap later.
Fernando Alonso surged up to fifth in the closing stages for Alpine, while Verstappen passed two cars in one go to grab seventh and then picked off Perez for sixth, where he finished despite being asked to give Perez the position back.
2022 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|61
|1'13.785
|210.237
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|1'13.942
|0.157
|0.157
|209.791
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|65
|1'13.953
|0.168
|0.011
|209.760
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|62
|1'14.164
|0.379
|0.211
|209.163
|5
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|64
|1'14.195
|0.410
|0.031
|209.076
|6
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|63
|1'14.253
|0.468
|0.058
|208.912
|7
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|62
|1'14.283
|0.498
|0.030
|208.828
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|50
|1'14.831
|1.046
|0.548
|207.299
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|65
|1'15.093
|1.308
|0.262
|206.575
|10
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|63
|1'15.251
|1.466
|0.158
|206.142
|11
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|59
|1'15.327
|1.542
|0.076
|205.934
|12
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|64
|1'15.327
|1.542
|0.000
|205.934
|13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|63
|1'15.508
|1.723
|0.181
|205.440
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|62
|1'15.511
|1.726
|0.003
|205.432
|15
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|64
|1'15.549
|1.764
|0.038
|205.328
|16
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|49
|1'15.613
|1.828
|0.064
|205.155
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|64
|1'15.802
|2.017
|0.189
|204.643
|18
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|48
|1'15.855
|2.070
|0.053
|204.500
|View full results
2022 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix pitstops
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|S
|24
|M
|25
|S
|31
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|S
|29
|M
|19
|S
|29
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|M
|17
|S
|19
|M
|17
|S
|24
|4
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|M
|7
|M
|14
|S
|23
|S
|28
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|M
|14
|M
|21
|M
|17
|S
|19
|6
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|S
|7
|M
|16
|S
|32
|S
|23
|7
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|S
|23
|M
|24
|M
|24
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|S
|24
|M
|23
|S
|27
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|S
|24
|M
|21
|S
|26
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|M
|30
|M
|20
|S
|23
|11
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|S
|26
|M
|20
|M
|27
|12
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|S
|16
|M
|21
|S
|34
|13
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|M
|24
|S
|22
|S
|29
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|S
|19
|M
|16
|S
|22
|M
|19
|15
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|H
|4
|M
|21
|M
|22
|M
|24
|16
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|M
|20
|H
|12
|M
|20
|S
|19
|17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|M
|20
|S
|20
|S
|14
|M
|16
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|S
|24
|M
|21
|S
|11
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|M
|0
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|S
|0
|View full results
Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix
The 2022 Formula 1 season might be winding down to its conclusion with not much to play for, but it didn’t stop fireworks on and off the track at Interlagos. From controversy around team orders to a resurgent frontrunner, the F1 craziness didn’t miss a beat at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
Peugeot believes it is now “in the mix” after taking another step forward with its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in last weekend’s World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.
Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party
Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil
The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet
Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023
Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell
Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives
One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1
OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be
OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?