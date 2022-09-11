F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, his 11th victory of the season, seeing off the Ferrari challenge of Charles Leclerc despite a grid penalty and a late safety car.
Leclerc led from pole position, elbowing Mercedes’ George Russell wide at the first corner, but he made an early pitstop during a virtual safety car period on Lap 12. That allowed Verstappen, who charged his way up from seventh on the grid, into the lead.
Leclerc led again when Verstappen pitted near the half distance point, but the Ferrari team leader went for a second stop when it became apparent the reigning champion would easily overhaul him in the final 20 laps.
Leclerc didn’t have the pace to make substantial inroads into Verstappen's lead, and a late safety car to retrieve Daniel Ricciardo’s stranded McLaren meant the race ended under yellows, so Verstappen literally cruised to his fifth consecutive win.
2022 Italian Grand Prix race results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Points
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|53
|1:20'27.511
|25
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|53
|1:20'29.957
|2.446
|18
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|53
|1:20'30.916
|3.405
|15
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|53
|1:20'32.572
|5.061
|12
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|53
|1:20'32.891
|5.380
|10
|6
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|53
|1:20'33.602
|6.091
|9
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|53
|1:20'33.718
|6.207
|6
|8
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|53
|1:20'33.907
|6.396
|4
|9
|
Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|53
|1:20'34.633
|7.122
|2
|10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|53
|1:20'35.421
|7.910
|1
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|53
|1:20'35.834
|8.323
|12
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|53
|1:20'36.060
|8.549
|13
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|52
|1:20'27.928
|1 Lap
|14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|52
|1:20'28.871
|1 Lap
|15
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|52
|1:20'30.303
|1 Lap
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|52
|1:20'32.157
|1 Lap
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|45
|1:06'21.984
|8 Laps
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|39
|58'10.153
|14 Laps
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|31
|45'52.319
|22 Laps
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|10
|14'48.225
|43 Laps
How the Italian Grand Prix unfolded
Leclerc (who started on soft tyres) held his pole position advantage on the long run to Turn 1, ahead of Russell (also on softs, with the majority behind starting on mediums) who straightlined the first chicane after Leclerc shoved him wide beyond the first apex. Further back, his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton – who started 19th – followed his teammate’s route and dropped to last.
Ricciardo ran fourth ahead of Verstappen (up from a penalised seventh on the grid, also running softs) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri). McLaren’s Lando Norris made a terrible start from third, dropping to sixth. Verstappen outdragged Ricciardo for third at the start of the second lap, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (who started 18th) got past Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for 15th in the early exchanges.
Verstappen quickly caught Russell and outbraked him at the Rettifilo chicane at the start of Lap 5 to take second. Leclerc was 2.2s up the road at this point.
As Sainz carved his way into the top 10, up to seventh by Lap 10, former sparring partner Perez fell to the rear with a burning right-front brake after stopping for hard tyres. Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin was forced to a smoky halt with ERS failure on Lap 12, causing a brief virtual safety car.
Leclerc took this opportunity to pit for mediums, as Verstappen stayed out and picked up the lead ahead of Russell. Leclerc rejoined in third, just ahead of Ricciardo, who was passed by Sainz at Ascari. Behind the leaders, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso grabbed seventh when Norris overshot Rettifilo, but Norris got him back there on Lap 18.
Gasly pitted from sixth for hards on Lap 19, triggering much of the DRS train behind Ricciardo into pitting a lap later. Russell pitted from second for hards on Lap 24, rejoining in fourth behind Sainz.
Just before half distance, Verstappen pitted for mediums with a 14-second lead, handing Leclerc a 10-second advantage out front. Sainz pitted from third for softs on Lap 31, rejoining behind the long-running Perez and it took two laps to pass him, at the Roggia chicane.
With Verstappen having halved his lead advantage, Leclerc pitted for softs on Lap 34, rejoining in second but 19.5s behind the leader.
Norris suffered a slow 5.1s stop, losing potential spots to Ricciardo, Gasly and Hamilton. On softs, Norris quickly regained places from Gasly and Ricciardo. Also charging on softs, Hamilton stormed up to sixth and Perez made a late stop for softs, dropping him back to seventh.
Ricciardo pulled off with no power at the Lesmos with five laps to go, costing him a points finish and brought out the safety car. All the leaders pitted for softs with nothing to gain by staying out, but this was all irrelevant as the race never went green again as Ricciardo’s car was stuck in gear and required a cherry picker to move it.
Verstappen cruised home to yet another win, well clear of front row starters Leclerc and Russell, and back-of-gridders Sainz and Hamilton. Perez was sixth, ahead of Norris, Gasly, impressive debutant Nyck de Vries (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).
Alonso joined Vettel in retirement with overheating on Lap 32, and Stroll was also forced out with 12 laps to go making it a double DNF for Aston.
2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|46
|1'24.030
|248.182
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|38
|1'24.336
|0.306
|0.306
|247.282
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|43
|1'24.434
|0.404
|0.098
|246.995
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|41
|1'24.446
|0.416
|0.012
|246.960
|5
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|43
|1'24.718
|0.688
|0.272
|246.167
|6
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|38
|1'24.745
|0.715
|0.027
|246.088
|7
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|40
|1'25.288
|1.258
|0.543
|244.522
|8
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|43
|1'25.298
|1.268
|0.010
|244.493
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|45
|1'25.706
|1.676
|0.408
|243.329
|10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|41
|1'26.361
|2.331
|0.655
|241.484
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|37
|1'26.593
|2.563
|0.232
|240.837
|12
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|39
|1'26.603
|2.573
|0.010
|240.809
|13
|
Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|41
|1'26.624
|2.594
|0.021
|240.750
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|30
|1'26.718
|2.688
|0.094
|240.489
|15
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|17
|1'26.798
|2.768
|0.080
|240.268
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|37
|1'26.798
|2.768
|0.000
|240.268
|17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|43
|1'26.857
|2.827
|0.059
|240.105
|18
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|7
|1'27.203
|3.173
|0.346
|239.152
|19
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|34
|1'27.467
|3.437
|0.264
|238.430
|20
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|4
|1'27.501
|3.471
|0.034
|238.337
2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix pitstops
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|S
|25
|M
|23
|S
|5
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|S
|12
|M
|21
|S
|15
|S
|8
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|S
|23
|H
|24
|S
|9
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|M
|30
|S
|17
|S
|6
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|M
|33
|S
|20
|6
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|M
|7
|H
|35
|S
|11
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|M
|35
|S
|14
|S
|9
|8
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|M
|18
|H
|36
|9
|
Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|S
|19
|M
|34
|10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|M
|18
|H
|35
|11
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|S
|19
|H
|34
|12
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|M
|33
|S
|20
|13
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|M
|35
|S
|17
|14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|M
|19
|H
|29
|S
|5
|15
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|M
|15
|H
|32
|S
|5
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|M
|24
|H
|22
|S
|6
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|M
|19
|H
|26
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|M
|19
|H
|22
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|M
|31
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|M
|11
