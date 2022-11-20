Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Hamilton: Dinner shows 2022 F1 driver group has “most harmony” Next / The Abu Dhabi GP as it happened
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 race winners to receive new FIA medal starting from Abu Dhabi GP

The winner of each Formula 1 grand prix will receive a new FIA medal in an initiative that will start in today’s Abu Dhabi season finale.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 race winners to receive new FIA medal starting from Abu Dhabi GP

The FIA medal will be awarded as part of the podium ceremony to mark the driver's achievement, ensuring drivers can keep them as a personal record of their achievement.

Although drivers are awarded trophies on the podium for winning races, many of them are then kept by their teams depending on their contractual agreements. Drivers can often then have replicas made should they want the trophies for themselves.

The FIA medal will be a "unique personal memento to commemorate their outstanding achievement" by winning the race, and is also intended to highlight the history that each grand prix victor will become part of.

Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi is the 1,079th Formula 1 grand prix, and will be engraved accordingly as a record of the driver's achievement.

Medals made a return to F1 in 2020 when they were awarded to the top three finishers of the sprint races on Saturdays, along with wreathes in a throwback to podium ceremonies of previous eras.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, with his winners medal after Sprint Qualifying

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, with his winners medal after Sprint Qualifying

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Back in 2009, former F1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone wanted to introduce a medal system to decide the world championship, awarding the top three with gold, silver and bronze medals.

He planned for the championship to be decided by whoever had the most gold medals instead of on a points system, saying anyone who lost out as a result would "have to try harder next year."

But the format was eventually scrapped despite Ecclestone's efforts to try and get it back under consideration for 2010.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Dinner shows 2022 F1 driver group has “most harmony”
Previous article

Hamilton: Dinner shows 2022 F1 driver group has “most harmony”
Next article

The Abu Dhabi GP as it happened

The Abu Dhabi GP as it happened
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina, extending his all-time winning record to 15 victories in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car

New Williams driver Logan Sargeant could log extra Formula 1 mileage over the winter in a 2021 Alpine, if the two teams finalise a deal.

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton admits his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retirement “sums up the whole year” having ended 2022 without a win for the first time in Formula 1.

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy

Christian Horner says Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" if Red Bull had opted for a one-stop strategy in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
11 h
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.