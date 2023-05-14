F1’s razzamatazz may divide fan opinion, but US business loves it
Formula 1 fan opinion on the Americanisation of grand prix racing, including the razzamatazz of its new pre-race show, remains divided.
While some love the way that the series is trying to open its doors for new followers, others are not so happy with the direction. They feel that there is a danger the championship’s chiefs are ignoring the quality of the racing that is critical to keeping the hardcore fan interested.
But while consensus on that front may not be reached for a while, there is one thing that has become crystal clear over recent months – and it is that American business is in love with F1 right now.
A recent report from F1 sponsor analysis company Spomotion Analytics has revealed that grand prix racing has, as a percentage, more American companies involved than ever before.
The 2022 season had marked the first time that F1 had a total of more than 100 US companies on its roster of sponsors across the pitlane. That is more than double the 44 that were involved when Liberty Media took over as F1’s owners in 2017.
The number dropped slightly over the winter, though, as some partnerships were not renewed. However, from the 98 that 2023 started with, a deal between Ferrari and US tech company DXC Technology that was announced shortly before the Miami GP meant the number was back at 105. Plus, with the arrival of the Las Vegas GP on the calendar later this year, even more companies can be expected to join.
While the triple digit number of US companies is interesting in itself, what is more significant is how the balance of power has shifted between America and Europe. For that 105 number is significant, as it means that there are now more sponsors and partners from the USA than there are from the key European markets.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
As Björn Stenbacka from Spomotion Analytics said: “The fact is the balance between the USA and the leading five European markets: UK, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France, has changed. There are 104 official team and series partners from UK, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France. That means the balance has already tipped over to the USA.”
While America’s sponsors are at a peak, the number of European partners has declined.
Germany lost the involvement of six companies from last year to this, with three of them linked to the departure of Mick Schumacher.
In terms of where USA sponsors have found a home in F1, McLaren has taken pole position – with 25 of its partner portfolio coming from America. Red Bull is making big strides in the country too, with it having doubled its number of US partners to 18 in just two years.
The value that F1 puts on big US business was made clear in Miami last weekend when the honour of waving the chequered flag was bestowed not on one of the many celebrities but instead on Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen. His entertainment and lifestyle company is involved with F1 through both its sponsorship of Red Bull, as well as being partners of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and the new Las Vegas GP.
Allen himself told Motorsport.com that F1 had transformed itself in the USA. Speaking about the success of events like the Miami GP, he said: “We are very respectful to Indy[Car] and NASCAR, but obviously, this is just a whole another level. We're really honoured to be involved.”
He added: “I think when you have these great cities like Miami, like Vegas, which are international destinations, I think that's the formula for success. I hope they don't dilute the product in the United States, because there's so many great cities here that could really benefit from it.”
Fans watch under the Hard Rock Stadium cover
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
As F1 tries best to plot its path between keeping both the casual and the hardcore fans happy, Allen says what is critical for companies like his is the entertainment element.
“In any sporting event, while there is the act of the sport itself and the competition, I think you need the entertainment factor,” he said. “Frankly, when we did our partnership with Stephen Ross, for the Hard Rock Stadium, that was the conversation. We don't want to just be football, we want to be an entertainment destination. That's why we're so humbled that Stephen and I were able to work out the partnership. We have everything from football to concerts to tennis and Formula 1 racing, so it's pretty exciting. It's a really great partnership.”
The numbers back what Allen says: US business interest in what F1 is rolling out right now is at a level never seen before.
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Hamilton interested in “old-school” IndyCar test
Latest news
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.