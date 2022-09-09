F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest during Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza on Friday, the 16th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.
His teammate Charles Leclerc was fastest in FP1, before Sainz topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day.
Italian Grand Prix FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25
|1'22.410
|253.061
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|23
|1'22.487
|0.077
|0.077
|252.825
|3
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1'22.689
|0.279
|0.202
|252.207
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|1'22.831
|0.421
|0.142
|251.775
|5
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|27
|1'22.840
|0.430
|0.009
|251.747
|6
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|28
|1'23.075
|0.665
|0.235
|251.035
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|26
|1'23.099
|0.689
|0.024
|250.963
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|26
|1'23.260
|0.850
|0.161
|250.478
|9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|27
|1'23.394
|0.984
|0.134
|250.075
|10
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|26
|1'23.511
|1.101
|0.117
|249.725
|11
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|24
|1'23.529
|1.119
|0.018
|249.671
|12
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|28
|1'23.570
|1.160
|0.041
|249.548
|13
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|27
|1'23.640
|1.230
|0.070
|249.340
|14
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|21
|1'23.661
|1.251
|0.021
|249.277
|15
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|28
|1'23.688
|1.278
|0.027
|249.197
|16
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|27
|1'23.856
|1.446
|0.168
|248.697
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|1'24.006
|1.596
|0.150
|248.253
|18
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas
|25
|1'24.317
|1.907
|0.311
|247.338
|19
|
Nyck de Vries
|Aston Martin
|22
|1'24.731
|2.321
|0.414
|246.129
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|24
|1'24.941
|2.531
|0.210
|245.521
What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 1?
Verstappen set the early pace at 1m22.853s on hard tyres, 1.173s ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. Teams switched to soft tyres for the second half of the session, with Leclerc resetting the bar at 1m22.410s, over four tenths up on Verstappen’s time on hards.
Verstappen’s first run on softs was ruined by Lando Norris’s McLaren holding him up in the final sector, which cost him 0.43s to Leclerc’s time despite Max acing the opening sectors.
Sainz grabbed P2, 0.077s down on Leclerc, ahead of George Russell, a quarter of a second off in the first Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton four tenths down in the second. Verstappen slipped to an unrepresentative fifth, ahead of the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Alonso.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez hit trouble with his DRS flap early on and languished down in 14th.
Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas for this session and was 18th fastest, three tenths off Kevin Magnussen.
Mercedes reserve Nyck de Vries, in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, briefly visited the gravel at Ascari and the former F2 and Formula E champion ended his day in 19th. Sainz mirrored his off in the closing moments during his long run on softs.
Italian Grand Prix FP2 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|24
|1'21.664
|255.373
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|27
|1'21.807
|0.143
|0.143
|254.926
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|1'21.857
|0.193
|0.050
|254.771
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|29
|1'22.338
|0.674
|0.481
|253.282
|5
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1'22.386
|0.722
|0.048
|253.135
|6
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|26
|1'22.394
|0.730
|0.008
|253.110
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1'22.503
|0.839
|0.109
|252.776
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|29
|1'22.728
|1.064
|0.225
|252.088
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|28
|1'22.752
|1.088
|0.024
|252.015
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|24
|1'22.835
|1.171
|0.083
|251.763
|11
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|26
|1'22.911
|1.247
|0.076
|251.532
|12
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|30
|1'22.938
|1.274
|0.027
|251.450
|13
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|26
|1'22.993
|1.329
|0.055
|251.283
|14
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|25
|1'23.135
|1.471
|0.142
|250.854
|15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|31
|1'23.217
|1.553
|0.082
|250.607
|16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1'23.557
|1.893
|0.340
|249.587
|17
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|26
|1'23.731
|2.067
|0.174
|249.069
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|1'23.785
|2.121
|0.054
|248.908
|19
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|23
|1'23.982
|2.318
|0.197
|248.324
|20
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|9
|1'24.586
|2.922
|0.604
|246.551
What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 2?
Teams started this session on medium tyres, with Verstappen setting the bar at 1m23.021s. That was quickly cleared by Leclerc, who produced 1m22.307s.
Leclerc’s time was then pipped by Verstappen on 1m22.303s, putting him fastest by 0.004s. Sainz was third at this point, 0.18s off, and suffered a trip over the sleeping policemen at the Rettifilo chicane between his push laps. Perez was fourth, half a second away from the pace.
Verstappen locked up and shortcut the Rettifilo on his first push lap on softs but produced 1m21.807s on his second attempt. Moments later, Mick Schumacher’s stranded Haas brought out a red flag after suffering a power failure.
Before everyone switched to softs, some being caught out by the stoppage, Sainz’s run was delayed by a fix that was required inside his sidepod. He then grabbed the top spot as the session resumed with 1m21.664s, 0.143s up on Verstappen and 0.193s ahead of Leclerc.
Norris jumped up to fourth, half a second off third-placed Leclerc. Russell was the fastest Mercedes again, ahead of Perez, Hamilton and the Alpines of Ocon and Alonso.
Sainz had another couple of moments late on at the Rettifilo, while Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) visited the Lesmo gravel trap on multiple occasions and Alex Albon (Williams) took a wild trip through the gravel at the exit of the Ascari chicane.
After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...