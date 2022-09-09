Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track Next / F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Italian GP Results

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest during Italian Grand Prix practice at Monza on Friday, the 16th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday

His teammate Charles Leclerc was fastest in FP1, before Sainz topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day.

Read Also:

Italian Grand Prix FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 25 1'22.410 253.061
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 23 1'22.487 0.077 0.077 252.825
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 27 1'22.689 0.279 0.202 252.207
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 24 1'22.831 0.421 0.142 251.775
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 27 1'22.840 0.430 0.009 251.747
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 28 1'23.075 0.665 0.235 251.035
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 26 1'23.099 0.689 0.024 250.963
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 26 1'23.260 0.850 0.161 250.478
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 27 1'23.394 0.984 0.134 250.075
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 26 1'23.511 1.101 0.117 249.725
11 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 24 1'23.529 1.119 0.018 249.671
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 28 1'23.570 1.160 0.041 249.548
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 27 1'23.640 1.230 0.070 249.340
14 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 21 1'23.661 1.251 0.021 249.277
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 28 1'23.688 1.278 0.027 249.197
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 27 1'23.856 1.446 0.168 248.697
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 24 1'24.006 1.596 0.150 248.253
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Haas 25 1'24.317 1.907 0.311 247.338
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Aston Martin 22 1'24.731 2.321 0.414 246.129
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 24 1'24.941 2.531 0.210 245.521
View full results

What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m22.853s on hard tyres, 1.173s ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. Teams switched to soft tyres for the second half of the session, with Leclerc resetting the bar at 1m22.410s, over four tenths up on Verstappen’s time on hards.

Verstappen’s first run on softs was ruined by Lando Norris’s McLaren holding him up in the final sector, which cost him 0.43s to Leclerc’s time despite Max acing the opening sectors.

Sainz grabbed P2, 0.077s down on Leclerc, ahead of George Russell, a quarter of a second off in the first Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton four tenths down in the second. Verstappen slipped to an unrepresentative fifth, ahead of the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Alonso.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez hit trouble with his DRS flap early on and languished down in 14th.

Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas for this session and was 18th fastest, three tenths off Kevin Magnussen.

Mercedes reserve Nyck de Vries, in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, briefly visited the gravel at Ascari and the former F2 and Formula E champion ended his day in 19th. Sainz mirrored his off in the closing moments during his long run on softs.

Read Also:

Italian Grand Prix FP2 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 24 1'21.664 255.373
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 27 1'21.807 0.143 0.143 254.926
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 23 1'21.857 0.193 0.050 254.771
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 29 1'22.338 0.674 0.481 253.282
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 24 1'22.386 0.722 0.048 253.135
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 26 1'22.394 0.730 0.008 253.110
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 25 1'22.503 0.839 0.109 252.776
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 29 1'22.728 1.064 0.225 252.088
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 28 1'22.752 1.088 0.024 252.015
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 24 1'22.835 1.171 0.083 251.763
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 26 1'22.911 1.247 0.076 251.532
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 30 1'22.938 1.274 0.027 251.450
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 26 1'22.993 1.329 0.055 251.283
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 25 1'23.135 1.471 0.142 250.854
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 31 1'23.217 1.553 0.082 250.607
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 25 1'23.557 1.893 0.340 249.587
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 26 1'23.731 2.067 0.174 249.069
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 27 1'23.785 2.121 0.054 248.908
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 23 1'23.982 2.318 0.197 248.324
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 9 1'24.586 2.922 0.604 246.551
View full results

What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 2?

Teams started this session on medium tyres, with Verstappen setting the bar at 1m23.021s. That was quickly cleared by Leclerc, who produced 1m22.307s.

Leclerc’s time was then pipped by Verstappen on 1m22.303s, putting him fastest by 0.004s. Sainz was third at this point, 0.18s off, and suffered a trip over the sleeping policemen at the Rettifilo chicane between his push laps. Perez was fourth, half a second away from the pace.

Verstappen locked up and shortcut the Rettifilo on his first push lap on softs but produced 1m21.807s on his second attempt. Moments later, Mick Schumacher’s stranded Haas brought out a red flag after suffering a power failure.

Before everyone switched to softs, some being caught out by the stoppage, Sainz’s run was delayed by a fix that was required inside his sidepod. He then grabbed the top spot as the session resumed with 1m21.664s, 0.143s up on Verstappen and 0.193s ahead of Leclerc.

Norris jumped up to fourth, half a second off third-placed Leclerc. Russell was the fastest Mercedes again, ahead of Perez, Hamilton and the Alpines of Ocon and Alonso.

Sainz had another couple of moments late on at the Rettifilo, while Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) visited the Lesmo gravel trap on multiple occasions and Alex Albon (Williams) took a wild trip through the gravel at the exit of the Ascari chicane.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track
Previous article

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track
Next article

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Italian GP pole Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Italian GP pole

Gordon Murray working on "Hybridization, electrification, hydrogen"
Automotive

Gordon Murray working on "Hybridization, electrification, hydrogen"

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit

Felipe Drugovich says winning the FIA Formula 2 title was “not how I expected it” after he clinched victory from the pitwall.

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Join us as we get up close and personal with the F1 cars in the pitlane and delve into the new and interesting technical features on display at the Italian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.