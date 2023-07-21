F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix practice in Budapest, ahead of the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
George Russell’s Mercedes was quickest in a rain-impacted Free Practice 1, before Leclerc set the fastest time of the day in a dry FP2 at 1m17.686s, 0.015s quicker than Lando Norris (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).
Hungarian GP FP1 results: Russell fastest from Piastri
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|13
|1'38.795
|159.639
|2
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|14
|+0.359
|0.359
|159.061
|3
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|+1.218
|0.859
|157.695
|4
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|13
|+1.482
|0.264
|157.280
|5
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|8
|+1.892
|0.410
|156.639
|6
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|14
|+2.237
|0.345
|156.104
|7
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|12
|+2.347
|0.110
|155.935
|8
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|9
|+2.568
|0.221
|155.595
|9
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|15
|+2.621
|0.053
|155.513
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|+3.911
|1.290
|153.560
|11
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|14
|+4.111
|0.200
|153.262
|12
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|+6.780
|2.669
|149.387
|13
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|10
|+8.612
|1.832
|146.839
|14
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|15
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|16
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|17
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|4
|18
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|19
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|20
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 1?
The session started on a dry track, but Red Bull’s Sergio Perez crashed after just three minutes of the session at Turn 5, red-flagging the session before any serious laptimes were set.
He dropped a wheel off the track before turn-in, sending him spinning into the tyrewall, smashing the front-left corner from the car and damaging the team’s new updates. “No, I cannot believe this,” he said of his error.
As soon as the session restarted, it began to rain – causing Valtteri Bottas to spin his slick-shod Alfa Romeo at Turn 12.
After very limited running due to the conditions, with all cars now using intermediate tyres, Carlos Sainz caused a second red flag when he spun his Ferrari on the exit of Turn 3 and got stuck on the grass.
After the resumption, Russell and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) swapped the fastest time between them, with Russell winning their duel by 0.359s when he produced 1m38.795s. Lance Stroll was third quickest for Aston Martin, ahead of the second McLaren of Norris, the second Aston of Fernando Alonso and Bottas.
Seven drivers failed to set a time, including Max Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and returnee Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri). The latter’s new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, also inflicted some front-wing damage on his car after an off at Turn 5.
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Hungarian GP FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Norris
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|1'17.686
|203.017
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|+0.015
|0.015
|202.978
|3
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|+0.232
|0.217
|202.412
|4
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|31
|+0.248
|0.016
|202.371
|5
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.359
|0.111
|202.083
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|+0.372
|0.013
|202.049
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|29
|+0.399
|0.027
|201.979
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.419
|0.020
|201.928
|9
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.422
|0.003
|201.920
|10
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|+0.496
|0.074
|201.729
|11
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|+0.593
|0.097
|201.479
|12
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|33
|+0.633
|0.040
|201.376
|13
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.691
|0.058
|201.227
|14
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|30
|+0.699
|0.008
|201.206
|15
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|+0.818
|0.119
|200.901
|16
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+1.060
|0.242
|200.284
|17
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|+1.150
|0.090
|200.055
|18
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|+1.292
|0.142
|199.696
|19
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|+1.431
|0.139
|199.345
|20
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+1.489
|0.058
|199.199
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 2?
The track was dry and, therefore, busy straight away after the limited running from the morning session.
Logan Sargeant was the early pacesetter, after Williams opted to run the soft tyre well before its rivals, with a lap of 1m18.836s. As more teams ran the softs, Tsunoda took over with 1m17.934s before Norris beat that with 1m17.701s.
Perez’s day got worse when he ruined a set of softs with a huge lockup into Turn 1.
Leclerc took P1 for Ferrari with 1m17.686s, 0.015s quicker than Norris. Gasly was third fastest for Alpine, ahead of Tsunoda and Gasly’s team-mate Esteban Ocon.
Verstappen was 11th fastest, with Perez down in 18th. FP1 pacesetter Russell was slowest of all in this session.
Related video
Ferrari: Boosting driver confidence key to F1 progress
Ferrari: Boosting driver confidence key to F1 progress Ferrari: Boosting driver confidence key to F1 progress
Ferrari’s “scared” mindset hampered British GP F1 hopes
Ferrari’s “scared” mindset hampered British GP F1 hopes Ferrari’s “scared” mindset hampered British GP F1 hopes
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Latest news
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.