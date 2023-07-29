F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Belgian Grand Prix sprint event, ahead of Sunday’s 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at Spa-Francorchamps.
The race started behind the safety car, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri following it into the pitlane to switch his wets for intermediate tyres. That paid off as he took the lead from Verstappen, who pitted at the end of the first racing lap.
Verstappen passed Piastri for the lead on lap six, following a further safety car intervention after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso crashed out.
2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|11
|-
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|11
|-6.677
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|11
|-10.733
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|11
|-12.648
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|-15.016
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|11
|-16.052
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|11
|-16.757
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|11
|-16.822
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|11
|-22.410
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|11
|-22.806
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|11
|-25.007
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|11
|-26.303
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|11
|-27.006
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|11
|-32.986
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|11
|-36.342
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|11
|-37.571
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|11
|-37.827
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|11
|-39.267
|-
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|8
|-
|-
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|2
|-
How the 2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint unfolded
After a rain delay of half an hour, and five formation laps, the sprint started behind the safety car with Verstappen heading Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Lando Norris (McLaren) on full wets, as Piastri, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) pitted immediately for intermediate tyres.
Verstappen pitted at the end of the first racing lap for inters, followed in by Leclerc, Norris, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes).
Piastri took the lead ahead of Verstappen, Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. Sainz fell to sixth, ahead of Leclerc and Norris.
Alonso spun off at Pouhon on lap three, bringing the safety car back out.
The race restarted on lap six, with Piastri leading Verstappen, Gasly, Perez and Hamilton. Verstappen passed Piastri on the Kemmel Straight to hit the front, while Perez and Hamilton banged wheels through Stavelot, Hamilton finally getting the better of him at La Source.
Sainz also passed Perez on the fun down to Eau Rouge, and Leclerc got him at Les Combes. Perez, who reported a lack of rear grip, then went off at Stavelot, tumbling down to 16th. He pitted to retire due to a hole in his sidepod, caused by the contact with Hamilton.
Verstappen pulled clear at the front and won by 6s from Piastri. Hamilton chased Gasly for third, but was given a 5s penalty for the Perez clash.
That promoted Sainz to fourth, ahead of Leclerc and Norris. Hamilton dropped to seventh, just far enough ahead of team-mate Russell.
2023 F1 Belgian GP sprint fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Lap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'58.943
|211.987
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|2'00.360
|1.417
|209.491
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2'00.920
|1.977
|208.521
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|2'01.472
|2.529
|207.573
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|2'01.857
|2.914
|206.917
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2'01.935
|2.992
|206.785
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|2'02.080
|3.137
|206.539
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|2'02.085
|3.142
|206.531
|9
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|2'02.516
|3.573
|205.804
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2'02.635
|3.692
|205.605
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|2'02.967
|4.024
|205.050
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|2'03.061
|4.118
|204.893
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|2'03.356
|4.413
|204.403
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|2'03.472
|4.529
|204.211
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|2'03.482
|4.539
|204.194
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|2'03.595
|4.652
|204.008
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|2'03.674
|4.731
|203.877
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|2'03.965
|5.022
|203.399
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|2'04.760
|5.817
|202.103
What happened in Belgian GP sprint shootout qualifying?
This was the third weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the sprint shootout qualifying sessions.
Verstappen took pole by just 0.011s from Piastri.
Belgian GP sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Piastri
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
| Delay
[s]
| Delay
[%]
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'49.056
|-
|-
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'49.067
|0.011
|0.010
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'49.081
|0.025
|0.023
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'49.251
|0.195
|0.179
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'49.389
|0.333
|0.305
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'49.700
|0.644
|0.591
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'49.900
|0.844
|0.774
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'49.961
|0.905
|0.830
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'50.494
|1.438
|1.319
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'55.742
|6.686
|6.131
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'57.687
|8.631
|7.914
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|-
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|-
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|-
|-
|-
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|-
|-
|-
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|2'00.568
|11.512
|10.556
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|2'00.951
|11.895
|10.907
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|2'01.079
|12.023
|11.025
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|2'01.430
|12.374
|11.346
|20
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|-
|-
|-
What happened in Belgian GP SQ1?
After a weather delay, SQ1 took place on a fully-wet track but also in bright sunshine.
Verstappen set the fastest time on intermediate tyres of 1m58.135s
Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), and Nico Hulkenberg (who didn’t set a time after a timing error by the team by the Haas F1 Team).
Belgian GP SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'58.135
|6
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'58.939
|0.804
|7
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'59.038
|0.903
|5
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'59.198
|1.063
|6
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'59.362
|1.227
|6
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'59.414
|1.279
|6
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'59.575
|1.440
|6
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'59.884
|1.749
|6
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|2'00.031
|1.896
|6
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|2'00.032
|1.897
|6
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|2'00.056
|1.921
|6
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|2'00.177
|2.042
|6
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|2'00.436
|2.301
|7
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|2'00.460
|2.325
|6
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2'00.475
|2.340
|6
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|2'00.568
|2.433
|6
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|2'00.951
|2.816
|6
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|2'01.079
|2.944
|7
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|2'01.430
|3.295
|7
|-
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|-
|-
|6
What happened in Belgian GP SQ2?
Verstapen set the pace with 1m55.200s on inters. Lance Stroll was the first to attempt slick tyres but crashed at Jacky Ickx Corner, which meant a host of drivers didn’t even set a lap time.
Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Stroll and his team-mate Fernando Alonso.
Belgian GP SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'55.200
|3
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'55.823
|0.623
|4
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'55.878
|0.678
|3
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'56.137
|0.937
|4
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'56.265
|1.065
|3
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'56.392
|1.192
|3
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'56.557
|1.357
|3
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'56.828
|1.628
|4
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'57.051
|1.851
|4
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'57.393
|2.193
|3
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'57.687
|2.487
|4
|-
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|4
|-
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|-
|-
|3
|-
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|-
|-
|1
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ3?
With all cars running soft-compound slicks, Verstappen denied Piastri sprint pole on his final lap by just 0.011s, admitting that he took it easy in the middle sector on his way to 1m49.056s.
Sainz was only 0.025s away from pole, over a tenth clear of fourth-fastest Leclerc.
Gasly was an impressive sixth for Alpine, ahead of Hamilton, who tripped over Mercedes team-mate Russell on his last lap, with Perez down in eighth, ahead of Ocon and a crestfallen Russell.
Belgian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'49.056
|5
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'49.067
|0.011
|5
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'49.081
|0.025
|5
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'49.251
|0.195
|5
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'49.389
|0.333
|5
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'49.700
|0.644
|5
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'49.900
|0.844
|5
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'49.961
|0.905
|5
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'50.494
|1.438
|5
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'55.742
|6.686
|4
Gasly "didn't feel safe" racing in Spa F1 sprint spray
F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Latest news
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire
F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire
Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream"
Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream" Marko: Perez has woken up from F1 "world championship dream"
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.