Subscribe
Previous / Why new flexi-floor suspicions have kicked off in Formula 1 Next / The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Formula 1 News

F1 risks "disarray" if Massa wins legal bid over 2008 title - Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 would face "disarray" if Felipe Massa wins his legal bid to overturn the 2008 championship and sets a precedent that others follow.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Erick Gabriel
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Massa has begun a challenge against the FIA and FOM over their handling of the investigation into the 'Crashgate' controversy from the 2008 Singapore GP, which ultimately cost him the world title to Lewis Hamilton that year.

The Brazilian believes that there was a conspiracy that prevented the Crashgate affair from being probed until after the world title was settled, with the FIA having become aware of it at the 2008 season finale in Brazil.

Massa's legal team is currently awaiting a response from the FIA and FOM over questions it has asked about the events that took place in 2008 before it ponders its next steps.

And while Wolff has said that he is following developments with interest because any civil court success could set a precedent for potential action from his squad over the 2021 title finale in Abu Dhabi, he is sceptical about Massa getting the title back.

"I don't think he has a case, to be honest," said Wolff. "We are signing up to sporting regulations. They're very clear, and you commit as a licence holder.

"If everybody were to open up situations then the sport would be in disarray, and especially when you look at the full championships: there's so many things that have an influence whether you win or lose that I don't see the case to be honest.

Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

"On the civil case side, I don't know, let's evaluate whether there's some damages that could be claimed. I think reputation, they have a difficult position, what is it? But yeah, for me, this is like watching a telenovela, or soap opera playing out in front of me."

Massa himself is unmoved by Wolff's comments though and believes that scepticism about his case is proof that he is doing the right thing.

Asked about the comments from Wolff and Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who also played down the Brazilian's chances of success, Massa said: "I think this just shows that we are on the right path and that people in F1 are realising the seriousness and importance of our case."

Read Also:

He added: "As I've always said, I'm seeking justice, my childhood dream, a title for an entire nation, for Brazilians. And for the tifosi too.

"This is entirely my and my family's fight, so we did everything we could to have the best professionals in the world on our side."

With Massa's legal team hoping for the truth about the 2008 investigation to come to light, he hoped the FIA and FOM were open to helping.

"I hope today's FIA and FOM are different [from 2008]," he said. "The two entities have the chance to prove this, repairing the mistakes of the past, for the good of the sport."

shares
comments

Related video

Why new flexi-floor suspicions have kicked off in Formula 1

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why new flexi-floor suspicions have kicked off in Formula 1

Why new flexi-floor suspicions have kicked off in Formula 1

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why new flexi-floor suspicions have kicked off in Formula 1 Why new flexi-floor suspicions have kicked off in Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz deserves all credit for Norris F1 DRS tactic in Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week"

Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week"

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week" Mercedes would repeat Singapore F1 strategy gamble "every day of the week"

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

NAS NASCAR Cup

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Bristol II

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Indy IndyCar

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average”

The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average”

F2 FIA F2

The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average” The self-critical Alpine F1 junior who considers top F2 rookie status as “average”

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe