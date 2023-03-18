Subscribe
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit plays host to the second round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on March 17-19. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions on Friday, leading Alpine's Fernando Alonso by two tenths of a second in FP2.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished a tenth adrift in third, while Esteban Ocon was a strong fourth for Alpine.

George Russell ended up fifth-fastest for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz was classified a distant seventh in the best of the Ferraris.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

13:30

14:30

09:30

 06:30

00:30¹

 22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'29.617
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.100 0.483
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'30.315 0.698
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'30.577 0.960
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'30.771 1.154
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.787 1.170
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'30.924 1.307
8 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'30.949 1.332
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.030 1.413
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'31.110 1.493
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'31.118 1.501
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.181 1.564
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'31.450 1.833
14 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'31.491 1.874
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'31.552 1.935
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'31.566 1.949
17 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'31.922 2.305
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'31.970 2.353
19 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'31.986 2.369
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'32.149 2.532
View full results

Saudi Arabian GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'29.603
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'29.811 0.208
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.902 0.299
4 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'30.039 0.436
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'30.070 0.467
6 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'30.100 0.497
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'30.110 0.507
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'30.181 0.578
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.341 0.738
10 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'30.592 0.989
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.599 0.996
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'30.721 1.118
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'30.776 1.173
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'30.810 1.207
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'30.820 1.217
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'30.837 1.234
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'30.921 1.318
18 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'30.959 1.356
19 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'30.964 1.361
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'31.052 1.449
View full results

Saudi Arabian GP - FP3 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.485
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.098 0.613
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'29.483 0.998
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'29.509 1.024
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.568 1.083
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.588 1.103
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.690 1.205
8 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'29.698 1.213
9 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'29.701 1.216
10 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'29.761 1.276
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'29.811 1.326
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'29.917 1.432
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'29.933 1.448
14 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'29.953 1.468
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'29.983 1.498
16 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'30.035 1.550
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'30.131 1.646
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'30.317 1.832
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'30.797 2.312
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri
View full results
