F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Lewis Hamilton topped both practice sessions on Friday at a track that is expected to suit the Mercedes, but Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen was less than two tenths behind him in fourth.

Hamilton and Verstappen were separated by Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes and the lead AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, December 04, 2021

: Saturday, December 04, 2021 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP2 results: