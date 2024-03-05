All Series
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times

The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When is the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Unusually, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 9 March at 12:00pm ET at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Because of the start of Ramadan on Sunday 10 March, this year’s race has been brought forward one day to be held on the Saturday night, as did the season-opening Bahrain GP.

So, there are two free practice sessions on Thursday, and one on Friday before qualifying.

Saudi Arabian GP F1 schedule

Thursday 7 March

Session

Time

Practice 1:

8:30am-9:30am ET

Practice 2:

12:00pm-1:00pm ET

Friday 8 March

Session

Time

Practice 3:

8.30am-9:30am ET

Qualifying:

12:00pm-1:00pm ET

Saturday 9 March

Session

Time

Race:

12:00pm ET

Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Saudi Arabian GP ESPN TV schedule

Thursday 7 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

8:25am ET

ESPNU

Practice 2:

11:55am ET

ESPN2

F1 Show

2:10pm ET

ESPN3

Friday 8 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 3:

8.25pm ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

11:55am ET

ESPN2

Saturday 9 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday

10:30m ET

ESPN2

Race:

11.55am ET

ESPN2

Checkered Flag:

2:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race re-air

10:00pm ET

ESPNews

What happened in last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez dominated from pole position for Red Bull, beating team-mate Max Verstappen by over 5s after a broken driveshaft in qualifying had caused him to start from 15th on the grid.

Fernando Alonso was best of the rest for Aston Martin, beating the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

But an extra penalty for Alonso initially dropped him to fourth, before it was later rescinded – something that has recently been put back into the spotlight after it emerged that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had allegedly attempted to influence this decision.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand, while ESPN’s TV broadcasts are available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling (depending on subscription plans).

