Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 set to reduce customer teams as key 2030 details emerge

As part of its 2030 plan to V8 power units, Formula 1 power unit manufacturers are set to only supply two teams, prompting political intrigue over the future of Mercedes' current customer teams

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 8:26 PM

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Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

F1 is planning a shift to just two power unit supplies per manufacturer in 2030, Motorsport.com has learned, raising questions over the status of Mercedes' three current customers.

Over the Las Vegas weekend the FIA announced there was unanimous support to bring the next generation of power unit regulations forward to 2030. That includes a move to 2.1-litre V8 engines, including a turbocharger, a maximum of 200 kilowatts of electric power and the use of sustainable fuels.

That move satisfies the demand for cheaper and less complex engines, which FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 chief Stefano Domenicali had been pursuing in unison. Meanwhile, adding a turbo was a key requirement for the likes of Audi and also ensures engine noise remains at a suitable level for some of F1's urban venues.

What was also part of a wide-ranging document the FIA produced on the 2030 framework, but wasn't part of the public announcement, is an agreement between the six 2030 power unit manufacturers to supply just two teams each. This also includes their works team, leaving just one single engine supply available for external customer teams.

Motorsport.com understands that one aim of the move is to reduce the political influence of manufacturers supplying a large share of the grid, in this case Mercedes and Ferrari, while the manufacturers in question had also been willing to downsize as supplying F1 engines is a loss making operation, with supplies capped at just $18m per season.

Ferrari is currently supplying the works team, Haas and Cadillac, but the latter will be moving to in-house engines from 2030, meaning the question of Ferrari's supply is solving itself. Red Bull Powertrains will also be taking care of two teams, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, while at present Audi, Aston Martin partner Honda and Cadillac's shareholder General Motors will all have their own works teams as their one and only confirmed customer.

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

The Mercedes question

That leaves the question of what will happen to Mercedes and the customers of Mercedes High Performance Powertrains. Alongside the works team in Brackley, the Brixworth operation is currently supplying McLaren, Williams as well as Alpine, whose parent company Renault recently abandoned and sold its in-house engine operation.

Per the 2030 framework, two of those three teams would be looking for a new engine supply if the FIA World Motor Sport Council approves the proposal in Shanghai next month. That seismic shift will set up months of political intrigue in the F1 paddock as teams scramble to secure what has been F1's most reliable and performant power unit supplier ever since F1 moved to hybrid engines in 2014, or conclude deals with currently less desirable options.

Motorsport.com understands that both McLaren and Williams are fancying their chances of remaining with Mercedes. And while McLaren at least explored the idea of becoming its own power unit manufacturer when a move to a cheaper formula would make that more feasible than it is now, CEO Zak Brown indicated that ship has sailed for 2030 as he aims to remain a Mercedes customer.

"It's something we've looked at in the past, but we're very happy with HPP," Brown said in Las Vegas on Thursday. "I think we've proven that we can win championships with them, so we don't have any intention to have anything in the back of our car other than a Mercedes."

Zak Brown on the idea of McLaren building its own engines: "It's something we've looked at in the past, but we're very happy with HPP. I think we've proven that we can win championships with them, so we don't have any intention to have anything in the back of our car other than a Mercedes."

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Mercedes' intentions about what its ideal customer team would look like are less clear right now. Having been beaten by McLaren in 2024 and 2025, CEO Toto Wolff maintained that a win for a customer is still a feather in the cap for HPP and the Mercedes brand as a whole, while a strong customer team also provides a valuable chassis benchmark for the works operation.

And while Brown hailed HPP as an "awesome partner", it's no secret that the relationship between HPP and McLaren has at least come under some strain at the start of this year amid a knowledge gap between the works team and its customer over how to exploit and deploy the complex new power units.

Whether Mercedes will continue to lease engines to its most formidable rival or whether a deal with a midfield team is the preferred option will likely become the subject of plenty of intrigue in the coming months.

Why FIA engine is dead

What is certain is that the FIA's proposed third-party engine plan is now dead in the water. With F1 power units becoming less complex and expensive in 2030, FIA president Ben Sulayem had floated the idea of sourcing a supply of off-the-shelf, white label engines to further alleviate concerns over team independence.

However, that plan never seemed economically viable for any prospective engine builder, and with all six PUMs at the table now unanimously agreeing to 2030's key infrastructure, a cap of two supplies would mean there are at least 12 power unit supplies available for 11 teams.

The FIA did include a safety net in case one of the six manufacturers decides to drop out, adding a clause under which a departing manufacturer’s F1 power unit intellectual property would transfer to the FIA, which could then assign it to a new manufacturer coming in.

As is the case today, there will also be an "obligation to supply", meaning the FIA could force one of the manufacturers to supply an additional, third team with an engine if that outfit can't arrange a deal to find one, which may well end up becoming a key clause.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali have long been in agreement over the future direction of F1's power units.

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

What has also been agreed is the basis for the power unit cost cap for the 2030-2034 period. The cap will remain at today's figure of $190m for 2030 before falling by $7.5m per year, ending at $160m for the 2034 season.

That sliding scale helps manufacturers with the initial development cost of the new power units. A development freeze of the current engines from 2028, as well as a ban on V8 dyno testing until the summer of that year, is expected to help F1's current manufacturers manage their resources between the two projects. Existing manufacturers will also receive more cost-cap headroom than newcomer General Motors, which can now abandon its V6 plans and just focus on the V8 program in Charlotte. GM is understood to be signing up to a budget cap of $170m for the first couple of years.

Why early deal is so crucial for F1

There are still several important topics to be fleshed out further by the manufacturers, such as the exact nature of the electric push-to-pass system as it would need to work in conjunction with the chassis design to promote close racing.

But by defining the overarching framework and key engine architecture, which will be rubber stamped by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, both the manufacturers and the FIA can now get to work on the next rules cycle on a reasonable timeline.

That should help the governing body come up with chassis regulations which are tuned to work well with the new power units and deliver a more pure and exciting set of rules, without facing the prospect of having to adapt to late U-turns by OEMs, which led to 2026's compromised and criticised formula to begin with.

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