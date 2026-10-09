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Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: George Russell on top, Max Verstappen sets impressive lap

Russell may have topped FP1 in Singapore, but Verstappen led the medium-tyre runners by some margin

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

George Russell finished fastest in the only free practice session of Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, but Max Verstappen was half a second quicker than anyone on medium tyres.

This was the only non-competitive running on the sprint Singapore weekend, albeit held in unrepresentative conditions – 53C track temperature – with regards to both upcoming qualifying sessions and the main race, which will be held at night.

Everyone therefore rushed out on track when the light went green at the end of the pitlane, with all cars but the Cadillacs on hard tyres, and started chasing the limits.

With the white-walled compound, Kimi Antonelli set the pace with a time of 1m33.830s, outpacing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.034s and Mercedes team-mate Russell by 0.056s. Isack Hadjar was fourth, having complained that his Red Bull bottomed too much, especially in braking zones, and that his throttle pedal was slippery. Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton followed within 0.6s of the benchmark.

Everyone else was more than a second down, starting with midfield leader Nico Hulkenberg for Audi. Verstappen was down in ninth, followed by Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso; Liam Lawson and Esteban Ocon were another couple of tenths adrift.

But Hulkenberg stopped on the main straight with 20 minutes to go, indicating on the radio: “Something bad happened on the gearbox.” He was pulled into the pitlane while the virtual safety car neutralised the session.

Cars kept lapping on hard tyres, with Lawson jumping to ninth ahead of Verstappen, until softer rubber was fitted on for the last 15 minutes of the session.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Despite running the older Mercedes specification, Russell was fastest by far on soft tyres, setting a 1m32.274s. This was two tenths faster than Leclerc and Norris, while Hamilton and Piastri were half a second adrift. They were the only five drivers to run the soft compound, except the Cadillac racers, who propped up the order.

Verstappen led the medium-tyre running in sixth with a 1m33.006s, half a second faster than championship leader Antonelli, who ran into the Turn 16 escape road on his final flying lap. Hadjar was seven tenths slower than his Red Bull team-mate.

Also on medium tyres, Gasly led the midfield for Alpine on a 1m34.038s, with Racing Bulls’ Lawson one tenth down and Haas’ Oliver Bearman three tenths adrift. Aston Martin, Williams and Audi were closely matched, albeit further down the order – but the green squad’s progress was entirely down to Alonso, given Lance Stroll struggled with his brakes.

F1 Singapore GP FP1 Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

1'32.274

S 192.730
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.198

1'32.472

0.198 S 192.317
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.273

1'32.547

0.075 S 192.161
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.499

1'32.773

0.226 S 191.693
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.564

1'32.838

0.065 S 191.559
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.732

1'33.006

0.168 M 191.213
7
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+1.251

1'33.525

0.519 M 190.152
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+1.449

1'33.723

0.198 M 189.750
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 26

+1.764

1'34.038

0.315 M 189.115
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 25

+1.881

1'34.155

0.117 M 188.880
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 29

+2.057

1'34.331

0.176 M 188.527
12 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 27

+2.202

1'34.476

0.145 M 188.238
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 25

+2.207

1'34.481

0.005 M 188.228
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 27

+2.221

1'34.495

0.014 M 188.200
15 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 31

+2.377

1'34.651

0.156 M 187.890
16 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 25

+2.462

1'34.736

0.085 M 187.721
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.531

1'34.805

0.069 M 187.585
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 16

+2.610

1'34.884

0.079 H 187.428
19 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 27

+2.709

1'34.983

0.099 M 187.233
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 26

+2.994

1'35.268

0.285 M 186.673
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+3.025

1'35.299

0.031 S 186.612
22 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 25

+3.346

1'35.620

0.321 S 185.986
View full results

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