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Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and sprint qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, plus the full Marina Bay schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
The Audi F1 Team pit crew practice a pit stop

The Audi F1 Team pit crew practice a pit stop

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 remains in south-east Asia this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix, the final race of the current triple-header and round 17 of the 2026 season.

Kimi Antonelli arrives at Marina Bay with an 84-point championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell after the Briton suffered another engine failure in Malaysia. Russell will also take a grid penalty in Singapore after exceeding his permitted power unit allocation.

Max Verstappen heads to Singapore with momentum after claiming his first victory of the season at Sepang. Despite 72 grand prix wins, the Red Bull driver has never won at Marina Bay, although the team's recent improvement means this could represent one of his strongest opportunities yet.

The weekend also brings another complication: Singapore will host a Formula 1 sprint for the first time. That leaves drivers and teams with only one practice session on Friday before sprint qualifying under the floodlights.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Singapore GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Friday schedule

Times local to Singapore:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT

For UK viewers:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 9:30am BST

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 1:30pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30am ET

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30am ET

F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Singapore:

  • Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT
  • Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT
  • Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT
  • Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT
  • Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

Singapore GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be the driest day of the Singapore GP weekend, although isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible.

Temperatures could reach around 34C during the day, with conditions around 30-31C during free practice 1. Humidity is expected to sit around 65-70%, making it feel considerably hotter for drivers and teams.

The chance of rain during practice is relatively low, although earlier showers could potentially leave parts of the circuit damp when running begins. Sprint qualifying is expected to remain dry, with temperatures around 29-30C and humidity increasing into the evening.

The FIA has declared a heat hazard for the Singapore GP weekend, with extreme heat and humidity expected to place additional physical demands on drivers.

Saturday currently carries a greater threat of thunderstorms, including around the sprint, while some rain also remains possible on Sunday.

Singapore GP track facts

  • Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
  • Location: Singapore
  • Event: Singapore GP
  • Circuit type: street circuit
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
  • Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, October 11

Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Singapore GP - Thursday

The Haas F1 pit crew practice a pit stop

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Singapore lights in the Mercedes F1 Team garage

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
A view of the circuit and lights

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
A view of the city and circuit

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team; Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Atmosphere

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Tzuyu arrives in the Paddock

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
A general view of the Fullerton Hotel

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
A detailed view of the special livery on the Audi F1 Team R26

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Tzuyu walks in the Paddock

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
The nose of the Audi F1 Team R26

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Thursday, in photos
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