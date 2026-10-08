F1 Singapore GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 remains in south-east Asia this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix, the final race of the current triple-header and round 17 of the 2026 season.

Kimi Antonelli arrives at Marina Bay with an 84-point championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell after the Briton suffered another engine failure in Malaysia. Russell will also take a grid penalty in Singapore after exceeding his permitted power unit allocation.

Max Verstappen heads to Singapore with momentum after claiming his first victory of the season at Sepang. Despite 72 grand prix wins, the Red Bull driver has never won at Marina Bay, although the team's recent improvement means this could represent one of his strongest opportunities yet.

The weekend also brings another complication: Singapore will host a Formula 1 sprint for the first time. That leaves drivers and teams with only one practice session on Friday before sprint qualifying under the floodlights.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Singapore GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Friday schedule

Times local to Singapore:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT

For UK viewers:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 9:30am BST

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 1:30pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30am ET

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30am ET

F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Singapore:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

Singapore GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be the driest day of the Singapore GP weekend, although isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible.

Temperatures could reach around 34C during the day, with conditions around 30-31C during free practice 1. Humidity is expected to sit around 65-70%, making it feel considerably hotter for drivers and teams.

The chance of rain during practice is relatively low, although earlier showers could potentially leave parts of the circuit damp when running begins. Sprint qualifying is expected to remain dry, with temperatures around 29-30C and humidity increasing into the evening.

The FIA has declared a heat hazard for the Singapore GP weekend, with extreme heat and humidity expected to place additional physical demands on drivers.

Saturday currently carries a greater threat of thunderstorms, including around the sprint, while some rain also remains possible on Sunday.

Singapore GP track facts

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Location: Singapore

Event: Singapore GP

Circuit type: street circuit

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying

Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying

Race: Sunday, October 11

Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Singapore GP - Thursday