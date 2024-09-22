All Series

Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Norris takes crushing win from Verstappen, Piastri

McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his third race win of 2024 after successfully converting pole position

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

Lando Norris survived two scares with the wall to dominate the Singapore Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen by 20.9 seconds to close the championship lead to 52 points.

The Briton brushed the wall twice during a crushing victory, first knocking his front wing at Turn 14 after a lock-up ahead of his sole pitstop, but escaped without needing to change it during the switch to hard tyres.

During his hard-tyre stint, Norris later knocked the wall with his rear right at Turn 10, at the same point that he and George Russell knocked it in the closing laps of last year's race.

Neither incident appeared to cause much of an issue, although the former had cut a 25-second lead over Verstappen to 21 seconds in the overlap between stops.

Norris had been able to keep the lead into the first corner over Verstappen, and quickly built a one-second lead to ensure the Dutchman could not mount an attack with DRS in the opening laps.

Instructed to build a lead of five seconds "in the mid-teens" on the lap count, Norris completed that request early to gather that margin by lap 11, and then started to put more than a second per lap over his championship rival.

After his minor skirmishes with the wall, Norris settled in during the latter phases and his lead tickled the 30-second mark before being told to "bring the car home".

After turning the pace down and dealing with traffic, Norris crossed the line to clinch his third win of the year - although his fastest lap effort was denied at the end by Daniel Ricciardo's tour on soft tyres.

Verstappen crossed the line 20.9 seconds behind, while Oscar Piastri ensured both McLarens made it onto the podium with third.

Piastri had gone long on his medium tyres having been stuck behind the Mercedes duo in the early stages, accruing enough of a tyre advantage to dispatch Lewis Hamilton and Russell successively.

Although the aim was to catch Verstappen at the end, the Red Bull driver's pace was too great to overcome for a McLaren 1-2.

Russell finished fourth after batting away a rapidly catching Charles Leclerc at the end, having become the lead Mercedes with an overcut over the soft-starting Hamilton.

Leclerc had also gone long on his tyres and, although was undercut by the out-of-position Carlos Sainz amid the pitstops, the two were asked to swap places and this allowed the Monegasque to chase after the Mercedes duo.

Hamilton had to coax his hard tyres around the race for 45 laps, nonetheless four short of the very early stopping Sainz as the Spaniard lost positions at the start.

Fernando Alonso claimed eighth place, the first of the drivers to be a lap down, while Nico Hulkenberg spent his entire hard-tyre stint keeping Sergio Perez at bay to ensure Haas claimed a valuable two points. Franco Colapinto was just 1.7s behind Perez at the flag, having earlier run ahead of the Mexican driver.

Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon were the sole retirees, the Dane suffering lasting effects from his earlier puncture following a brush with the wall, while Albon was out early with an overheating power unit.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 62

-

1 25 McLaren Mercedes
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 62

+20.945

20.945

20.945 1 18 Red Bull Red Bull
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 62

+41.823

41.823

20.878 1 15 McLaren Mercedes
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 62

+1'01.040

1'01.040

19.217 1 12 Mercedes Mercedes
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 62

+1'02.430

1'02.430

1.390 1 10 Ferrari Ferrari
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 62

+1'25.248

1'25.248

22.818 1 8 Mercedes Mercedes
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 62

+1'36.039

1'36.039

10.791 1 6 Ferrari Ferrari
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 61

1 lap

1 4 Aston Martin Mercedes
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 61

1 lap

1 2 Haas Ferrari
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 61

1 lap

1 1 Red Bull Red Bull
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 61

1 lap

1 Williams Mercedes
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 61

1 lap

1 RB Red Bull
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 61

1 lap

1 Alpine Renault
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 61

1 lap

1 Aston Martin Mercedes
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 61

1 lap

1 Sauber Ferrari
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 61

1 lap

1 Sauber Ferrari
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 61

1 lap

1 Alpine Renault
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 61

1 lap

3 RB Red Bull
dnf Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 57

3 Retirement Haas Ferrari
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 15

2 Overheating Williams Mercedes
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
