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Qualifying report
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen overcomes Ferrari challenge for pole

Lewis Hamilton dominated Q1 and Q2 at Marina Bay, but Verstappen was quicker when it mattered

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen clinched pole position for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, outpacing the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes struggled.

The four-time champion set a best effort of a 1m31.373s to finish just 0.054s faster than Leclerc and secure his second pole of the weekend, having done so for the sprint.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished just fourth and sixth - the Briton knowing he will be at the back of the grid with an overhanging engine penalty, while the second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar will also start from the back following issues in Q1.

Q1 – Hadjar failed by his Red Bull

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

The first qualifying segment got off to a poor start for Esteban Ocon, who locked up and appeared to graze the wall in Turn 13. Moments later, Lance Stroll suffered a similar fate in Turn 7. Both seemingly escaped those errors without damage.

Isack Hadjar also had an off but ended up stopping out on track. “The engine is off,” he reported; the Red Bull driver eventually managing to restart his car and pitted without a time on the board.

Hours after colliding with Oscar Piastri in the sprint race, Lando Norris set the early pace in 1m33.047s, 0.029s quicker than his team-mate. Verstappen and Hamilton were 0.194s and 0.264s down respectively, with the Mercedes cars over half a second adrift.

With five minutes remaining, Arvid Lindblad, Alexander Albon, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto and Hadjar were the bottom six drivers; Lance Stroll was just 0.04s clear of the 17th-placed Racing Bulls. Things weren’t going any better for Hadjar: “Same issue, I lost the gears,” he said. The Frenchman returned to the pitlane and never emerged back out.

As Hamilton took the lead with a 1m32.680s and improved upon it in 1m32.429s, three tenths faster than Leclerc and Norris after their respective improvements, the Silver Arrows ended up 12th and 13th, nearly 1.2s adrift.

Further down the classification, major progress from Lindblad and Bortoleto kicked both Aston Martins out of the top 16; Fernando Alonso’s and Lance Stroll’s day ended right there.

Q2 – Hamilton on top, albeit challenged by Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hamilton maintained a similar advantage on the opening runs of Q2, with his 1m31.766s putting him four tenths clear of Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen was over half a second adrift, complaining of “insanely bad” gear shifts, followed by George Russell, Norris, Piastri and Leclerc – those five drivers within one-and-a-half tenth.

There were theoretically three Q3 spots for midfield teams, and with five minutes remaining, those were occupied by Liam Lawson, Lindblad and Nico Hulkenberg; Pierre Gasly was two tenths away from the German, in 11th.

Gasly actually improved by six tenths on his final attempt, jumping ahead of all his main rivals; the Racing Bulls managed to regain their advantage over the Alpine, but the Frenchman still clinched the final spot for the top-10 shootout, as Hulkenberg gained an insufficient two tenths late on.

Having clipped the wall in Turn 17, Franco Colapinto ended up down in 16th, a whopping 1.2s down on his team-mate.

Meanwhile, Hamilton perpetuated his dominance with a 1m31.529s, which only Verstappen came close to, in 1m31.639s. Norris and Leclerc were 0.366s and 0.424s down respectively. Antonelli and Russell, again, were more than half a second adrift.

Q3 – Verstappen prevails in the final phase

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

It was actually Verstappen who set the pace early on in Q3 with a 1m31.373s, with Hamilton registering a 1m31.496s despite being nearly three tenths faster than the Dutchman in sector two.

Antonelli was up to an encouraging third place in 1m31.562s, with Leclerc, Norris and Russell all within four tenths of the leader. Piastri, however, was 0.820s adrift, having been slower than anyone but Lindblad in the final sector.

Both Verstappen and Hamilton failed to improve on their final attempts; the Briton was jumped by Ferrari team-mate Leclerc for second place, with the Monegasque 0.054s slower than Red Bull’s polesetter.

Piastri was the only other top team driver to improve, by some margin – over three tenths – but that was not enough for him to gain a position; he took seventh behind Antonelli, Norris and Russell.

Gasly was best of the rest for Alpine with a 1m32.225; Lawson and Lindblad ended up 0.144s and 0.556s slower respectively.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Saturday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Zak Brown, McLaren

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
McLaren team members

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Marshals

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
40

F1 Singapore GP Qualifying Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 15

1'31.373

S 194.118
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.054

1'31.427

0.054 S 194.003
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.123

1'31.496

0.069 S 193.857
4
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.189

1'31.562

0.066 S 193.717
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.339

1'31.712

0.150 S 193.401
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.374

1'31.747

0.035 S 193.327
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+0.487

1'31.860

0.113 S 193.089
8 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 22

+0.852

1'32.225

0.365 S 192.325
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 21

+0.996

1'32.369

0.144 S 192.025
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 21

+1.408

1'32.781

0.412 S 191.172
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 19

+1.411

1'32.784

0.003 S 191.166
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 12

+1.535

1'32.908

0.124 S 190.911
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 15

+1.950

1'33.323

0.415 S 190.062
14 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 15

+2.153

1'33.526

0.203 S 189.649
15 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 19

+2.285

1'33.658

0.132 S 189.382
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 14

+2.414

1'33.787

0.129 S 189.122
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 9

+2.850

1'34.223

0.436 S 188.247
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 10

+2.916

1'34.289

0.066 S 188.115
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 8

+3.573

1'34.946

0.657 S 186.813
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 8

+3.750

1'35.123

0.177 S 186.465
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 10

+4.611

1'35.984

0.861 S 184.793
22 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 3

S
View full results

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