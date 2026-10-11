Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Max Verstappen cruises to victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Max Verstappen cruises to victory

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche takes pole as Engel challenges Preining

DTM
DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche takes pole as Engel challenges Preining

George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
Race report
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Verstappen triumphed at the Marina Bay Street Circuit to add to his Saturday sprint amid a debatable strategy from Ferrari

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen won Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix for the first time, leading Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli to the chequered flag.

Verstappen withstood an early challenge from Leclerc and proved quicker over the remainder of the race.

Strategy cost Lewis Hamilton dear, allowing Antonelli to finish on the podium and further extend his championship lead – to the extent that he will get a first chance to clinch the title in Austin. Main rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell fought to a lowly ninth from 19th on the grid.

Read Also:

Verstappen holds off Leclerc at lights out

Front-row starter Charles Leclerc had the best getaway at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, but polesitter Verstappen ever so narrowly held him off in Turn 1. Lewis Hamilton maintained third place despite using the medium compound unlike his rivals on softs, followed by Antonelli, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – the order of the top six on the grid was unchanged.

Leclerc remained within touching distance of Verstappen until Gabriel Bortoleto stopped on the start/finish straight with a suspected gearbox issue, causing a virtual safety car intervention, but nobody pitted with the Audi potentially blocking the pitlane exit.

By lap 11, Hamilton’s deficit to Leclerc had reached three seconds, with the Briton closely followed by Antonelli and the McLarens; however, that was when the Monegasque started consistently lapping half a second slower than Verstappen. On lap 18, he was four seconds down.

That was when, despite having started on mediums, Hamilton was the first driver to pit, switching to softs; on the previous tour, the Briton had lapped 1.8s slower than Verstappen and 1.4s slower than Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Antonelli was the first frontrunner to move from softs to mediums on lap 23; Leclerc did likewise on the next tour and narrowly rejoined ahead of his Ferrari team-mate, who was not overly happy to be stuck behind – he complained several times on the radio.

“I feel something leaking between my feet,” Antonelli reported on lap 32 – but Mercedes wasn’t concerned – as Verstappen pitted, safely rejoining in the lead.

On lap 35, the Red Bull racer enjoyed a five-second advantage over Leclerc; Hamilton was seven seconds down, Antonelli 11s adrift, with the McLarens of Norris and Piastri respectively 21s and 28s away from the leader, after a 4.2s stop for the Australian.

Hamilton fails to pit under VSC

The race was neutralised by the virtual safety car on lap 39 as Lance Stroll pulled aside with a suspected clutch issue; Leclerc and Antonelli made the most of it to switch back from mediums to softs, but Hamilton interestingly stayed out on used softs.

“Mate, I have no f***ing brakes! I just went straight! The pedal was so long!” shouted an aggrieved Antonelli, as Piastri pitted again on lap 41 due to a slow puncture.

Having rejoined from his second pitstop 10 seconds behind Hamilton, Leclerc caught his team-mate in just five laps and swiftly overtook him. He was 15 seconds down on Verstappen, who was experiencing radio issues, with 15 laps remaining.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Leclerc brought his deficit down to 8.3 seconds on lap 55 of 62, after which it just hovered around hat gap, and Verstappen comfortably prevailed by 7.3s.

Struggling on his mammoth 44-lap stint on softs, Hamilton came under pressure from Norris, but Antonelli picked up the pieces, overtaking both cars on his way to the podium. The seven-time world champion collapsed to sixth under the chequered flag, behind Piastri.

Russell struggles to ninth

Starting from 19th owing to a power unit grid drop, Russell made steady progress through the pack, albeit slow, failing to break into the top 10 before pitstops allowed him to do so.

The Mercedes racer was the last driver to change tyres, doing so during the VSC intervention, but the timing wasn’t right and the neutralisation ended shortly after he entered the pitlane.

Russell therefore rejoined behind Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly, only overtaking the Alpine to finish ninth.

It was an underwhelming day for Gasly, who had qualified an impressive seventh but lost two spots to Lawson and Hulkenberg at the start and eventually dropped out of the top 10 altogether, to Isack Hadjar’s benefit. Red Bull’s Frenchman scored one point from a pitlane start, after a nightmare Saturday when he was struck by mechanical woes.

A punchy drive from Oliver Bearman, with breathtaking wheel-to-wheel racing against Haas team-mate Esteban Ocon and a bold down-the-inside overtake on Carlos Sainz, went unrewarded in 12th place, ahead of the Frenchman and the Spaniard. Arvid Lindblad, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez followed.

Valtteri Bottas was nearly lapped by his Cadillac team-mate, while Alpine’s Franco Colapinto retired due to a suspected driveline issue. Alexander Albon also failed to finish the race.

F1 Singapore GP Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 62

-

1 25 Red Bull Red Bull
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 62

+7.335

7.335

7.335 2 18 Ferrari Ferrari
3
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 62

+24.573

24.573

17.238 2 15 Mercedes Mercedes
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 62

+40.506

40.506

15.933 1 12 McLaren Mercedes
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 62

+49.644

49.644

9.138 2 10 McLaren Mercedes
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 62

+53.188

53.188

3.544 1 8 Ferrari Ferrari
7 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 62

+1'21.666

1'21.666

28.478 1 6 RB Red Bull
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 62

+1'23.386

1'23.386

1.720 1 4 Audi Audi
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 62

+1'24.677

1'24.677

1.291 1 2 Mercedes Mercedes
10 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 62

+1'30.862

1'30.862

6.185 1 1 Red Bull Red Bull
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 61

1 lap

1 Alpine Mercedes
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 61

1 lap

1 Haas Ferrari
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 61

1 lap

1 Haas Ferrari
14 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 61

1 lap

1 Williams Mercedes
15 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 61

1 lap

1 RB Red Bull
16 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 61

1 lap

1 Aston Martin Honda
17 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 60

2 laps

2 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 59

3 laps

3 Retirement Williams Mercedes
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 59

3 laps

1 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 36

26 laps

1 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 29

33 laps

Retirement Alpine Mercedes
dnf Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 7

55 laps

Retirement Audi Audi
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP
Next article Kimi Antonelli caught off guard by major F1 title news after Singapore GP

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

FIA admits fairness was compromised in Singapore F1 sprint qualifying “mess”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA admits fairness was compromised in Singapore F1 sprint qualifying “mess”

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying

How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Ronald Vording
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing