Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz quickest from Leclerc by 0.018s in FP2

Carlos Sainz outpaced Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, leading his Formula 1 team-mate by a scant 0.018s.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The Monza pole-sitter punched in a 1m32.120s to top the session amid the soft-tyre phase of running, which withstood a siege from Leclerc despite Sainz's inferior first and second sectors.

Being set at the same time of day as qualifying and the race, FP2 was considered the sole representative practice session as the track had cooled under the night sky.

Leclerc set the pace on the medium compound with his final run on the yellow-walled tyres, overturning team-mate Sainz's advantage at the top by approximately a quarter of a second as the Spaniard had largely bossed the top of the timing boards in the early phases of the session.

Sainz had previously eclipsed brief headliner Fernando Alonso with a 1m33.303s, which he'd brought down to a 1m33.213s on his next flying run, but Leclerc was the first below the 1m33s bracket with his 1m32.974s.

This preceded a small break in running before the field returned to the circuit on the soft compound to simulate their qualifying runs as track conditions cooled further.

Sainz was ahead of Leclerc on the road and had to endure his opening pair of sectors being narrowly shaded by the Monegasque by a whisker, but set the benchmark of a 1m32.120s regardless.

Leclerc then suffered a snap at Turns 18 and 19 and rattled over the kerb moments before crossing the start-finish line, which cost him the small margin he'd built and left him to fall short by 0.018s.

The Ferraris took a second lap on the softs, but neither driver improved and their times remained at the top of the timing boards for the rest of the session.

George Russell got closest to them having been 0.235s off the pace, despite a few wayward moments at the wheel of his Mercedes W14. His effort chiselled Alonso out of the top three as the two-time champion had to be content with fourth in the overall order.

Four-time Singapore Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest over McLaren's Lando Norris, who was fully equipped with the Woking squad's latest package of upgrades.

In the meantime, the Red Bulls were unable to find any meaningful front-running pace and struggled particularly with a wayward rear. On one of his early runs on the medium tyre, Verstappen couldn't get his RB19 to bite into the Turn 13 apex and then skated wide on the exit as he lit up the rears.

Team-mate Sergio Perez also struggled with a nervous car and complained that "in every braking zone, I feel like I'm going to crash", but nonetheless outpaced his championship-leading team-mate.

Nordic duo Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10, the Finn functioning as the meat in a Haas sandwich as Nico Hulkenberg assumed 11th overall.

Alex Albon propped up the order having set his fastest lap on the hard tyre, as a power unit issue ensured that the London-born Thai could not set a representative qualifying simulation on softs.

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'32.120 197.859
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27 +0.018 0.018 197.820
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25 +0.235 0.217 197.355
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25 +0.358 0.123 197.093
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.465 0.107 196.865
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23 +0.591 0.126 196.598
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23 +0.692 0.101 196.384
8 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23 +0.732 0.040 196.299
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 25 +0.897 0.165 195.951
10 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 +0.985 0.088 195.766
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 22 +1.019 0.034 195.694
12 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 +1.165 0.146 195.388
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25 +1.241 0.076 195.229
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25 +1.270 0.029 195.168
15 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23 +1.341 0.071 195.020
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 +1.357 0.016 194.987
17 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 +1.455 0.098 194.782
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24 +1.704 0.249 194.265
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 28 +2.207 0.503 193.229
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5 +3.438 1.231 190.740
