Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

L'Osteria founder dead after Porsche crash in Mallorca Rally

Other rally
Other rally
L'Osteria founder dead after Porsche crash in Mallorca Rally

No evo joker upgrade for Cadillac in 2027 WEC and IMSA campaigns

WEC
WEC
Barcelona
No evo joker upgrade for Cadillac in 2027 WEC and IMSA campaigns

DTM Hockenheim: title favourite Preining dominates practice but urges caution

DTM
DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: title favourite Preining dominates practice but urges caution

F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Autosport Best of the Month results and winners for September 2026

General
General
Autosport Best of the Month results and winners for September 2026

Why Kimi Antonelli can't revert to previous Mercedes spec in Singapore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Kimi Antonelli can't revert to previous Mercedes spec in Singapore

Honda “super bad” in Indonesian GP practice after falling behind 2025 pace 

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Honda “super bad” in Indonesian GP practice after falling behind 2025 pace 

Max Verstappen’s one-lap gamble – and what Pirelli reveals about his Singapore sprint pole

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Max Verstappen’s one-lap gamble – and what Pirelli reveals about his Singapore sprint pole
Preview
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the sprint and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, plus the full Marina Bay schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday with Max Verstappen on pole for the Singapore GP sprint after topping sprint qualifying for the first time at the Marina Bay circuit.

The Red Bull driver produced a 1m31.156s on his only SQ3 attempt to beat George Russell by 0.120s, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Oscar Piastri starts fourth ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli could only manage seventh, finishing almost seven tenths behind Verstappen, with Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

Verstappen was investigated after sprint qualifying for a possible yellow-flag infringement but escaped without a penalty, leaving him on pole for Saturday’s sprint.

Saturday brings the sprint race in the afternoon before qualifying for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix under the lights. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Singapore GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Singapore:

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT

For UK viewers:

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 10:00am BST

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00am ET

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00am ET

F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Singapore:

  • Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT
  • Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT
  • Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT
  • Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT
  • Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

Singapore GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday carries the greatest threat of rain during the Singapore GP weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible through the morning and early afternoon.

The sprint has the highest rain risk of any session, with forecasts suggesting roughly a 70% chance of rain around the start. Some models expect the heavier rain to have passed by then, but showers could leave the circuit wet or drying when the sprint begins.

Temperatures are expected to be around 29C for the sprint, with humidity near 70%.

Conditions should improve for qualifying later in the evening. The rain risk is considerably lower, although isolated showers remain possible and the circuit could still be damp if afternoon rain persists.

Temperatures should sit around 28-29C during qualifying, with humidity climbing towards 75-80%.

Singapore GP track facts

  • Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
  • Location: Singapore
  • Event: Singapore GP
  • Circuit type: street circuit
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
  • Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, October 11

Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Singapore GP - Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Fans gathered at the stage

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
The AMG Mercedes FIA Safety Car

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
40

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Autosport Best of the Month results and winners for September 2026

Top Comments
More from
Michael Banovsky

F1 Singapore GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Latest news

L'Osteria founder dead after Porsche crash in Mallorca Rally

Other rally
Misc Other rally
L'Osteria founder dead after Porsche crash in Mallorca Rally

No evo joker upgrade for Cadillac in 2027 WEC and IMSA campaigns

WEC
WEC WEC
Barcelona
No evo joker upgrade for Cadillac in 2027 WEC and IMSA campaigns

DTM Hockenheim: title favourite Preining dominates practice but urges caution

DTM
DTM DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: title favourite Preining dominates practice but urges caution

F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Ronald Vording
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang