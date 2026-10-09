F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Saturday with Max Verstappen on pole for the Singapore GP sprint after topping sprint qualifying for the first time at the Marina Bay circuit.

The Red Bull driver produced a 1m31.156s on his only SQ3 attempt to beat George Russell by 0.120s, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Oscar Piastri starts fourth ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli could only manage seventh, finishing almost seven tenths behind Verstappen, with Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

Verstappen was investigated after sprint qualifying for a possible yellow-flag infringement but escaped without a penalty, leaving him on pole for Saturday’s sprint.

Saturday brings the sprint race in the afternoon before qualifying for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix under the lights. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Singapore GP.

Read Also: Formula 1 Singapore sprint qualifying chaos leaves F1 teams furious

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Singapore:

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT

For UK viewers:

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 10:00am BST

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00am ET

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00am ET

F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Singapore:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

Singapore GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday carries the greatest threat of rain during the Singapore GP weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible through the morning and early afternoon.

The sprint has the highest rain risk of any session, with forecasts suggesting roughly a 70% chance of rain around the start. Some models expect the heavier rain to have passed by then, but showers could leave the circuit wet or drying when the sprint begins.

Temperatures are expected to be around 29C for the sprint, with humidity near 70%.

Conditions should improve for qualifying later in the evening. The rain risk is considerably lower, although isolated showers remain possible and the circuit could still be damp if afternoon rain persists.

Temperatures should sit around 28-29C during qualifying, with humidity climbing towards 75-80%.

Singapore GP track facts

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Location: Singapore

Event: Singapore GP

Circuit type: street circuit

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying

Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying

Race: Sunday, October 11

Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Singapore GP - Friday