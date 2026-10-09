F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the sprint and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, plus the full Marina Bay schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday with Max Verstappen on pole for the Singapore GP sprint after topping sprint qualifying for the first time at the Marina Bay circuit.
The Red Bull driver produced a 1m31.156s on his only SQ3 attempt to beat George Russell by 0.120s, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Oscar Piastri starts fourth ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli could only manage seventh, finishing almost seven tenths behind Verstappen, with Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.
Verstappen was investigated after sprint qualifying for a possible yellow-flag infringement but escaped without a penalty, leaving him on pole for Saturday’s sprint.
Saturday brings the sprint race in the afternoon before qualifying for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix under the lights. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Singapore GP.
How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.
F1 Singapore GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Singapore:
Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT
Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT
For UK viewers:
Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 10:00am BST
Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 2:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00am ET
Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00am ET
F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Singapore:
- Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT
- Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT
- Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT
- Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT
- Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT
Singapore GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday carries the greatest threat of rain during the Singapore GP weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible through the morning and early afternoon.
The sprint has the highest rain risk of any session, with forecasts suggesting roughly a 70% chance of rain around the start. Some models expect the heavier rain to have passed by then, but showers could leave the circuit wet or drying when the sprint begins.
Temperatures are expected to be around 29C for the sprint, with humidity near 70%.
Conditions should improve for qualifying later in the evening. The rain risk is considerably lower, although isolated showers remain possible and the circuit could still be damp if afternoon rain persists.
Temperatures should sit around 28-29C during qualifying, with humidity climbing towards 75-80%.
Singapore GP track facts
- Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
- Location: Singapore
- Event: Singapore GP
- Circuit type: street circuit
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
- Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, October 11
Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from Singapore GP - Friday
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
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