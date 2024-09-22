F1 Singapore GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 22 September. Here's how you can watch the 18th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
McLaren's Lando Norris will start the night race from pole position, with championship leader Max Verstappen joining him on the front row in his Red Bull.
Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will line up third and fourth respectively, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will share the fifth row.
What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?
The Singapore GP will begin at 8pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit
- Date: Sunday, 22 September, 2024
- Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|Quali
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'29.525
|198.648
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.203
1'29.728
|198.199
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.316
1'29.841
|197.949
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.342
1'29.867
|197.892
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.428
1'29.953
|197.703
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.590
1'30.115
|197.347
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.689
1'30.214
|197.131
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.829
1'30.354
|196.825
|9
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
|10
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.949
1'30.474
|196.564
|12
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.956
1'30.481
|196.549
|13
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.054
1'30.579
|196.336
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.128
1'30.653
|196.176
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.244
1'30.769
|195.925
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.560
1'31.085
|195.246
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.569
1'31.094
|195.226
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.787
1'31.312
|194.760
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.047
1'31.572
|194.207
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.529
1'32.054
|193.190
|View full results
