F1 Singapore GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

McLaren's Lando Norris will start the night race from pole position, with championship leader Max Verstappen joining him on the front row in his Red Bull.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will line up third and fourth respectively, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will share the fifth row.

What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The Singapore GP will begin at 8pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Date : Sunday, 22 September, 2024

: Sunday, 22 September, 2024 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Quali 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid: