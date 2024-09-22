All Series

Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 22 September. Here's how you can watch the 18th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

McLaren's Lando Norris will start the night race from pole position, with championship leader Max Verstappen joining him on the front row in his Red Bull.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will line up third and fourth respectively, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will share the fifth row.

What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The Singapore GP will begin at 8pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

  • Date: Sunday, 22 September, 2024
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT  / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST  / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT  / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00
Quali

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN 
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'29.525

198.648
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.203

1'29.728

198.199
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.316

1'29.841

197.949
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.342

1'29.867

197.892
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.428

1'29.953

197.703
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.590

1'30.115

197.347
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.689

1'30.214

197.131
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.829

1'30.354

196.825
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.949

1'30.474

196.564
12 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+0.956

1'30.481

196.549
13 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.054

1'30.579

196.336
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.128

1'30.653

196.176
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.244

1'30.769

195.925
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.560

1'31.085

195.246
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.569

1'31.094

195.226
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.787

1'31.312

194.760
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.047

1'31.572

194.207
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.529

1'32.054

193.190
View full results

