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F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix starts, plus the full Marina Bay schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live streaming

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Marina Bay with Max Verstappen on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix after completing a commanding Saturday.

The Red Bull driver followed victory in a rain-affected sprint by taking grand prix pole, beating Charles Leclerc by just 0.054s in qualifying. Lewis Hamilton starts third for Ferrari, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth.

Lando Norris qualified fifth ahead of George Russell, although the Mercedes driver is set to start from the back of the grid because of his power unit penalty. Oscar Piastri starts seventh, while Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad complete the top 10.

Verstappen has never won the Singapore Grand Prix, but victory in the sprint and two pole positions across the weekend underline Red Bull’s improved form at a circuit that has traditionally been difficult for the team.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Singapore GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service. 

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Singapore:

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

For UK viewers:

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 1:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00am ET

F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Singapore:

  • Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT
  • Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT
  • Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT
  • Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT
  • Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

Singapore GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to remain hot and humid in Singapore, with some thunderstorms possible earlier in the day. Most forecasts currently suggest little or no rain around the start of the grand prix, making a wet race less likely than Saturday’s rain-affected sprint. However, isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Temperatures are expected to sit around 28-29C during the race, with humidity reaching roughly 75-80%. The resulting apparent temperature could be around 35C, placing a significant physical strain on drivers during a race that can approach two hours in length.

Winds are expected to remain relatively light, so heat, humidity, tyre management and driver endurance should be the more significant environmental factors.

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Singapore GP track facts

  • Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
  • Location: Singapore
  • Event: Singapore GP
  • Circuit type: street circuit
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
  • Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, October 11

Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Singapore GP - Saturday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Zak Brown, McLaren

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
McLaren team members

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Marshals

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
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