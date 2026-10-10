F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Marina Bay with Max Verstappen on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix after completing a commanding Saturday.

The Red Bull driver followed victory in a rain-affected sprint by taking grand prix pole, beating Charles Leclerc by just 0.054s in qualifying. Lewis Hamilton starts third for Ferrari, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth.

Lando Norris qualified fifth ahead of George Russell, although the Mercedes driver is set to start from the back of the grid because of his power unit penalty. Oscar Piastri starts seventh, while Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad complete the top 10.

Verstappen has never won the Singapore Grand Prix, but victory in the sprint and two pole positions across the weekend underline Red Bull’s improved form at a circuit that has traditionally been difficult for the team.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Singapore GP.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Singapore:

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

For UK viewers:

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 1:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00am ET

F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Singapore:

Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT

Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT

Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT

Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT

Singapore GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to remain hot and humid in Singapore, with some thunderstorms possible earlier in the day. Most forecasts currently suggest little or no rain around the start of the grand prix, making a wet race less likely than Saturday’s rain-affected sprint. However, isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Temperatures are expected to sit around 28-29C during the race, with humidity reaching roughly 75-80%. The resulting apparent temperature could be around 35C, placing a significant physical strain on drivers during a race that can approach two hours in length.

Winds are expected to remain relatively light, so heat, humidity, tyre management and driver endurance should be the more significant environmental factors.

Singapore GP track facts

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Location: Singapore

Event: Singapore GP

Circuit type: street circuit

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying

Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying

Race: Sunday, October 11

Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Singapore GP - Saturday