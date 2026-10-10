F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix starts, plus the full Marina Bay schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live streaming
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1
Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Marina Bay with Max Verstappen on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix after completing a commanding Saturday.
The Red Bull driver followed victory in a rain-affected sprint by taking grand prix pole, beating Charles Leclerc by just 0.054s in qualifying. Lewis Hamilton starts third for Ferrari, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth.
Lando Norris qualified fifth ahead of George Russell, although the Mercedes driver is set to start from the back of the grid because of his power unit penalty. Oscar Piastri starts seventh, while Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad complete the top 10.
Verstappen has never won the Singapore Grand Prix, but victory in the sprint and two pole positions across the weekend underline Red Bull’s improved form at a circuit that has traditionally been difficult for the team.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Singapore GP.
How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Singapore GP weekend.
F1 Singapore GP Sunday schedule
Times local to Singapore:
Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT
For UK viewers:
Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 1:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00am ET
F1 Singapore GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Singapore:
- Friday, October 9 — free practice 1 — 4:30pm SGT
- Friday, October 9 — sprint qualifying — 8:30pm SGT
- Saturday, October 10 — sprint — 5:00pm SGT
- Saturday, October 10 — qualifying — 9:00pm SGT
- Sunday, October 11 — 2026 Singapore Grand Prix — 8:00pm SGT
Singapore GP Sunday weather forecast
Sunday is expected to remain hot and humid in Singapore, with some thunderstorms possible earlier in the day. Most forecasts currently suggest little or no rain around the start of the grand prix, making a wet race less likely than Saturday’s rain-affected sprint. However, isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.
Temperatures are expected to sit around 28-29C during the race, with humidity reaching roughly 75-80%. The resulting apparent temperature could be around 35C, placing a significant physical strain on drivers during a race that can approach two hours in length.
Winds are expected to remain relatively light, so heat, humidity, tyre management and driver endurance should be the more significant environmental factors.
Singapore GP track facts
- Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
- Location: Singapore
- Event: Singapore GP
- Circuit type: street circuit
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
- Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, October 11
Marina Bay is a demanding street circuit characterised by low-speed corners, walls close to the racing line and intense heat and humidity, placing a premium on traction, precision and driver endurance.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from Singapore GP - Saturday
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Singapore GP - Saturday, in photos
Share Or Save This Story
Lewis Hamilton plots Ferrari ambush on Max Verstappen after frustrating qualifying
“A better job” or more engine power? Verstappen’s Singapore pole analysed
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation
Latest news
Illegal DTM team orders at Mercedes-AMG? Auer offers curious explanation
F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Keselowski still tight-lipped on RFK exit; appreciating the process of free agency
Lewis Hamilton plots Ferrari ambush on Max Verstappen after frustrating qualifying
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments