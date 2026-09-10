F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads to Madrid this weekend as the new Madring circuit makes its debut as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix.

It marks the first time Madrid has appeared on the Formula 1 calendar since Jarama in 1981, with the new circuit on the outskirts of Spain’s capital replacing Barcelona as Spanish GP host. Barcelona remains on the calendar under a new event name after holding its 2026 race in June.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in command of the championship after winning at Monza, where he stretched his lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 66 points. Russell has admitted the title fight is now firmly in Antonelli’s hands, while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head to Madrid with Ferrari under scrutiny after their first-lap clash in Italy.

The biggest unknown may be the Madring itself. The new circuit combines public roads and bespoke high-speed sections, with limited runoff in places and the steeply banked 'La Monumental' curve expected to attract plenty of attention. After an F3 test produced 19 red flags, drivers and teams will be wary of low grip, track evolution and the risk of disruption during the opening day.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Spanish GP.

Read Also: Formula 1 Five things to look out for at the F1 Spanish GP

How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Spanish GP weekend.

F1 Spanish GP Friday schedule

Times local to Madrid:

Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST

Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 7:30am ET

Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 11:00am ET

F1 Spanish GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Madrid:

Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Spanish GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be very warm and sunny in Madrid, with temperatures climbing to around 31C.

That should give teams dry and stable running for both practice sessions, but the heat could make tyre behaviour, cooling and brake management important early themes. With Madring hosting its first Formula 1 weekend, Friday will also be crucial for understanding grip levels, track evolution and how quickly drivers can build confidence near the walls.

Saturday is expected to be very warm and sunny for final practice and qualifying.

Sunday is forecast to be hotter for the Spanish Grand Prix, so race pace, tyre life and cooling could all become major factors.

Spanish GP track facts

Circuit: Madring

Location: Madrid, Spain

Event: Spanish GP

Circuit type: hybrid of public roads and bespoke high-speed sections

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, September 13

Madring is a new Formula 1 venue with a mix of public-road sections, high-speed corners, limited runoff and the steeply banked La Monumental curve, making track evolution, confidence and clean execution especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

*Hadjar is injured for the Spanish GP, so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Thursday