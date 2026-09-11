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F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

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F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
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Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, plus the full Madring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Madring with Kimi Antonelli fastest after a tricky second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes championship leader pipped Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in FP2, with Lewis Hamilton third as drivers continued to build confidence around Madrid’s new Formula 1 venue. Arvid Lindblad was an eye-catching fourth for Racing Bulls before crashing at Turn 13, bringing out the red flags with 25 minutes remaining.

George Russell was fifth ahead of Max Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri was the lead McLaren in seventh. Lando Norris had a difficult session, completing just two laps before a transmission issue forced McLaren to change his gearbox.

Saturday brings final practice and qualifying at a new circuit where drivers are still learning the limits. With little runoff, concrete-lined sections and high temperatures, timing, confidence and clean laps could all be crucial.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Spanish GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Spanish GP weekend.

F1 Spanish GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Madrid:

Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST

Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET

Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Spanish GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Madrid:

  • Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
  • Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Spanish GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday is expected to be very warm, sunny and dry in Madrid, with temperatures climbing to around 31C.

That should give teams stable conditions for final practice and qualifying, but the heat could still make tyre preparation, cooling and brake management important. With Madring’s grip levels still evolving and drivers pushing closer to the walls, track temperature and confidence could both play a major role.

Sunday is forecast to be hotter again for the Spanish Grand Prix, so race pace, tyre life and cooling could become even bigger factors.

Spanish GP track facts

  • Circuit: Madring
  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Event: Spanish GP
  • Circuit type: hybrid of public roads and bespoke high-speed sections
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, September 13

Madring is a new Formula 1 venue with a mix of public-road sections, high-speed corners, limited runoff and the steeply banked La Monumental curve, making track evolution, confidence and clean execution especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen * Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

*Hadjar is injured for the Spanish GP, so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

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