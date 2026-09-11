F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, plus the full Madring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Madring with Kimi Antonelli fastest after a tricky second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Mercedes championship leader pipped Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in FP2, with Lewis Hamilton third as drivers continued to build confidence around Madrid’s new Formula 1 venue. Arvid Lindblad was an eye-catching fourth for Racing Bulls before crashing at Turn 13, bringing out the red flags with 25 minutes remaining.
George Russell was fifth ahead of Max Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri was the lead McLaren in seventh. Lando Norris had a difficult session, completing just two laps before a transmission issue forced McLaren to change his gearbox.
Saturday brings final practice and qualifying at a new circuit where drivers are still learning the limits. With little runoff, concrete-lined sections and high temperatures, timing, confidence and clean laps could all be crucial.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Spanish GP.
How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Spanish GP weekend.
F1 Spanish GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Madrid:
Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 10:00am ET
F1 Spanish GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Madrid:
- Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
- Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
- Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
- Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
- Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Spanish GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to be very warm, sunny and dry in Madrid, with temperatures climbing to around 31C.
That should give teams stable conditions for final practice and qualifying, but the heat could still make tyre preparation, cooling and brake management important. With Madring’s grip levels still evolving and drivers pushing closer to the walls, track temperature and confidence could both play a major role.
Sunday is forecast to be hotter again for the Spanish Grand Prix, so race pace, tyre life and cooling could become even bigger factors.
Spanish GP track facts
- Circuit: Madring
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Event: Spanish GP
- Circuit type: hybrid of public roads and bespoke high-speed sections
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, September 13
Madring is a new Formula 1 venue with a mix of public-road sections, high-speed corners, limited runoff and the steeply banked La Monumental curve, making track evolution, confidence and clean execution especially important.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
*Hadjar is injured for the Spanish GP, so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.
Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday
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Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday
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