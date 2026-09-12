F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Madring with Lando Norris on pole after a thrilling first qualifying session at Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit.

The McLaren driver beat championship leader Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011s with a last-gasp lap, handing Mercedes its fourth consecutive qualifying defeat. Max Verstappen starts third after a stronger session for Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc fourth and fifth for Ferrari.

George Russell could only manage sixth in the second Mercedes, ahead of Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad. With Madring still new to Formula 1 and Sunday expected to be hot and dry, race pace, tyre life and clean execution could all be crucial.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Spanish GP.

How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Spanish GP weekend.

F1 Spanish GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Madrid:

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

F1 Spanish GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Madrid:

Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Spanish GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be hot, clear and dry in Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to around 32C, with track temperatures potentially reaching 53C. That should make tyre life, cooling and brake management important factors, especially with teams still learning how Madring behaves over a full race distance.

With no rain expected, the main weather challenge should be heat rather than disruption.

Spanish GP track facts

Circuit: Madring

Location: Madrid, Spain

Event: Spanish GP

Circuit type: hybrid of public roads and bespoke high-speed sections

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, September 13

Madring is a new Formula 1 venue with a mix of public-road sections, high-speed corners, limited runoff and the steeply banked La Monumental curve, making track evolution, confidence and clean execution especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

*Hadjar is injured for the Spanish GP, so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Saturday