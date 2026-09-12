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F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix starts, plus the full Madring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
The Spanish flag flies over the circuit

The Spanish flag flies over the circuit

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Madring with Lando Norris on pole after a thrilling first qualifying session at Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit.

The McLaren driver beat championship leader Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011s with a last-gasp lap, handing Mercedes its fourth consecutive qualifying defeat. Max Verstappen starts third after a stronger session for Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc fourth and fifth for Ferrari.

George Russell could only manage sixth in the second Mercedes, ahead of Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad. With Madring still new to Formula 1 and Sunday expected to be hot and dry, race pace, tyre life and clean execution could all be crucial.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Spanish GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Spanish GP weekend.

F1 Spanish GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Madrid:

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

F1 Spanish GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Madrid:

  • Friday, September 11 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
  • Friday, September 11 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 12 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 12 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, September 13 — 2026 Spanish Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Spanish GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be hot, clear and dry in Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to around 32C, with track temperatures potentially reaching 53C. That should make tyre life, cooling and brake management important factors, especially with teams still learning how Madring behaves over a full race distance.

With no rain expected, the main weather challenge should be heat rather than disruption.

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Spanish GP track facts

  • Circuit: Madring
  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Event: Spanish GP
  • Circuit type: hybrid of public roads and bespoke high-speed sections
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, September 13

Madring is a new Formula 1 venue with a mix of public-road sections, high-speed corners, limited runoff and the steeply banked La Monumental curve, making track evolution, confidence and clean execution especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen * Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

*Hadjar is injured for the Spanish GP, so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Saturday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans show their support in the fan zone

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Marshal sweeps debris from the track

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
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