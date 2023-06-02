Subscribe
Previous / Spanish GP practice as it happened Next / Why Ferrari’s new F1 sidepods are not a straight Red Bull copy
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen leads Alonso, Hulkenberg in FP2

Max Verstappen led home hero Fernando Alonso in second practice for Formula 1's 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, with Nico Hulkenberg third for Haas.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

At the start of the 60-minute session, AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries set the first-place benchmark at 1m17.918s during the opening laps using the prototype compound construction set to become standard across Pirelli's range from the upcoming British GP, which several other runners sampled early on too.

But Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon all then cycled through to temporarily head the pack following their first laps out of the pits – the field at this stage spread across the hard and mediums already in use for Pirelli since the start of the season.

At the five-minute mark, Verstappen then popped in ahead with a new leading time using the C1 prototype hard tyres before he was shuffled back by the Ferrari drivers, unusually, running the softs from the start.

With both SF-23 running Ferrari's updated sidepods, home hero Carlos Sainz posted a new benchmark on the red-walled rubber at 1m14.999s, as team-mate Charles Leclerc slotted in 0.601s behind in second.

The red pair returned to the pits before running again on the softs at the end of the first 10 minutes, with Sainz going faster and Leclerc closing to 0.223s behind.

Verstappen then reappeared on the mediums and forged ahead at the 15-minute mark, his 1m14.968s getting him ahead of Sainz despite only heading him in the opening sector.

After a short lull in action, Ferrari sent its drivers out again on the softs for qualifying simulation effort, with Sainz leading the way and blasting ahead of Verstappen's previous best with a 1m14.274s.

But that lead only lasted a few moments as Leclerc headed Sainz in the second and third sectors and moved ahead on a 1m14.246s.

Then came Verstappen's first run on the softs and the world champion's 1m13.907s reclaimed the top spot with 25 minutes completed – good enough to lead Leclerc by 0.339s.

Soon, though, Verstappen was instead leading Hulkenberg as the Haas driver slotted into second, 0.270s behind the Red Bull and with the then quickest time in the first sector – Verstappen having dominated the final two-thirds of the lap.

Just after the session had passed its halfway point, Alonso shuffled Hulkenberg back as he moved into second, just 0.170s slower than Verstappen and with the best time in the final sector.

A few minutes later, Sergio Perez moved up to fourth with his first softs flier, while by then Ocon had also moved the Ferrari drivers further down the order as he took fifth.

The field then switched the typical long running race-data gathering exercises, with the top order preserved and Leclerc and Sainz moved down to sixth and seventh.

Then came George Russell, who had had an early trip through the gravel at the outside of the Turn 10 left-hand hairpin at the back straight, the Briton having been unsettled coming across Oscar Piastri's McLaren going slowly on the racing line while he pushed on.

Russell's gravel expedition was brief and he was able to carry on, also noting his Mercedes W14 bottoming out through the now high-speed final corner.

Bottas ended up ninth ahead of Pierre Gasly, who rounded out the top 10, meaning there was no place for Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver finishing 11th quickest but retaining the quickest time in the first sector from his personal best lap to the end.

There was little action of note during the final third of the session, although Logan Sargeant and Hulkenberg came close to contact at Turn 1 in the last 10 minutes after the Williams driver closed in on the Haas using DRS and came up on its inside at the right-hander before Hulkenberg surged ahead again.

Just like in FP1, heavy clouds began to build up late in the session and light spots of rain were reported at the high-speed Campsa right-hander, with track temperatures falling as a result.

Wet weather is currently forecast to impact the rest of the Barcelona weekend, with long-term assessments suggesting Sunday's race could well be wet.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 34 1'13.907
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin Mercedes 30 1'14.077 0.170
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas Ferrari 31 1'14.177 0.270
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 30 1'14.219 0.312
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 30 1'14.242 0.335
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 32 1'14.246 0.339
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 32 1'14.274 0.367
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 31 1'14.392 0.485
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 32 1'14.448 0.541
10 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine Renault 29 1'14.457 0.550
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 31 1'14.549 0.642
12 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren Mercedes 30 1'14.583 0.676
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'14.585 0.678
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 30 1'14.694 0.787
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 24 1'14.713 0.806
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri Red Bull 33 1'14.785 0.878
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 34 1'14.840 0.933
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 31 1'15.010 1.103
19 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 32 1'15.056 1.149
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams Mercedes 33 1'15.415 1.508
View full results
shares
comments

Spanish GP practice as it happened

Why Ferrari’s new F1 sidepods are not a straight Red Bull copy
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of" Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix Ten things we learned at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Latest news

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe