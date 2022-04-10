Tickets Subscribe
Leclerc "couldn't turn" before poor Australian GP F1 restart Next / Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss

The FIA stewards at Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix have suggested that future briefings should focus on how drivers safely maintain the mandated 10-length gap behind the safety car.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss

During a yellow flag period in the Albert Park race, onboard footage from Mick Schumacher's car showed the Haas driver making a dramatic swerve to the left on the pit straight while trying to avoid Yuki Tsunoda, who had braked in front of him.

The Japanese driver was in turn trying to stay clear of his own AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, who was ahead.

Schumacher was so shocked by his near-miss that he shouted "holy cow" to his team on the radio.

All three men were summoned to the stewards, who reviewed the incident and decided that no further action should be taken. They decreed it resulted from the normal ebb and flow as drivers tried to put temperature in their tyres and brakes, and that no one was at fault.

But the stewards also issued a recommendation for the matter to be discussed further in upcoming meetings between the drivers and the FIA race directors.

They noted: "The stewards find no driver guilty of breaching the regulation, however, it is clear that the speed and braking capabilities of F1 cars, especially while trying to maintain required temperatures in tyres and brakes, are in tension with the ten car length separation behind the safety car traditionally specified in the regulations.

"This needs to be a point of emphasis in future driver briefings, to ensure the drivers collectively agree on how best to address this challenge before an unfortunate incident occurs."

The Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 ,and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

After a separate review, the stewards took no further action against Kevin Magnussen after he was summoned for allegedly forcing Fernando Alonso off the track.

They noted: "After MAG passed ALO at Turn 3, ALO had a run and was attempting an outside pass on MAG going through Turn 4.

"The cars went through Turn 4 essentially side by side but at the exit ALO was off the track.

"The drivers agreed that this was hard racing with no clear breach of the regulations. The stewards agree and take no further action."

Leclerc "couldn't turn" before poor Australian GP F1 restart
Leclerc "couldn't turn" before poor Australian GP F1 restart
Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car

Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car
