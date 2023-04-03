Subscribe
Previous / Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP F1 penalty is "too harsh" Next / Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

The FIA's race stewards believe Formula 1 should consider changes to regulations regarding the procedure for standing restarts, after a near-miss behind the safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

While there is a separate debate raging about whether or not standing restarts are a good idea at all after the late-race chaos in Melbourne, another problem emerged earlier in the event.

With the first red flag having been triggered by Alex Albon's crash on lap seven, the go-ahead for a standing restart was given by race control.

The rules require the safety car to lead the cars around in formation for the restart, before peeling into the pits.

But this time the situation nearly triggered a big accident as race leader Lewis Hamilton had slowed the formation lap pace at the front while cars catching up from the back closed in on the pack at high speed.

This had been caused by George Russell being slow away in leaving the pitlane, so was running quickly to close down the deficit.

When he slowed after joining the back of the train, others behind him were caught out, with several having to brake suddenly to avoid an accident.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was nearly hit by Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, while Williams' Logan Sargeant had to take evasive action to avoid striking Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo.

Kevin Magnussen, who approached the slowing cars at high speed, had to take avoiding action in his Haas and run through the gravel to avoid an accident.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Racing C43

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Racing C43

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The incident was reviewed by the race stewards after the grand prix, and they felt that no driver was particularly to blame for what happened.

The stewards said in a statement: "When Russell and the cars behind caught up with the cars in front, they were met with a significant speed delta between the two groups resulting in a situation where a number of cars had to take evasive action.

"This was not at all an ideal situation from a safety point of view. Although Russell's start was slow, given that he had to maintain the pit lane speed till he got out of the pits and that he immediately sped up to make up the gap, we did not consider that it would be necessary or appropriate to penalise Russell for a slow start from the pit lane. We, therefore, took no further action."

However, the stewards feel that the regulations regarding the formation lap procedure can be improved, especially when it comes to the leader dictating the pace.

Article 58.8 of the Sporting Regulations states that the leading car has to stay within 10 car lengths of the safety car ahead of the restart when its lights are on.

However, once the message has been given to teams that there will be a standing restart, then the safety car lights go out and the leader can drop back – which is exactly what happened on this occasion early in the lap.

Read Also:

Article 58.11 of the sporting regulations states: "At this point the first car in line behind the safety car may dictate the pace and, if necessary, fall more than ten (10) car lengths behind it."

The stewards feel that this freedom for the lead car to dictate the pace so early in the lap could be addressed with better rules.

It said: "We do consider that part of the problem is the regulation that permits the lead car to set the pace even when the restart is for a standing start from the pit lane (as
opposed to a rolling start).

"This should perhaps be looked at in the future to see if this is appropriate for a restart of this nature."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP F1 penalty is "too harsh"

Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

Formula 1
Australian GP

Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle

Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle

Formula 1
Australian GP

Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Latest news

Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy"

Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy"

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy" Nakagami doesn't think Quartararo Argentina MotoGP clash was "crazy"

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

F1 Formula 1

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

F1 Formula 1

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.