Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1" Next / Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

Formula 1 team bosses have backed plans to regionalise the 2023 calendar in an effort to reduce the amount of freight movement and personnel travel.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

As revealed by Motorsport.com, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed the plan to the teams in a meeting in Barcelona on Saturday.

While improving the championship’s sustainability credentials is ostensibly the driving force behind the move, streamlining the schedule will also reduce costs for the F1 organisation itself and the 10 teams at a time when inflation is hitting hard.

This year’s calendar includes several anomalies, such as the trip to Miami earlier this month as a standalone flyaway, and the upcoming double-header involving Azerbaijan and Canada, which are far apart geographically.

To make it work some races – possibly even Monaco – could be obliged to move away from their traditional dates, and promoters may have to be convinced that the move works for them.

“I think if you look at the calendar, it makes sense to group some of the races together,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner when asked about the calendar plan by Motorsport.com.

“Whether it's some of the American races, some of the Asian races, Europe, obviously. Some of the calendar this year when you look at the geographics of it, Azerbaijan to Montreal, going to Australia for a weekend, it's about as expensive as you could make it.

“So I think Stefano is sympathetic to that, but of course, he's got many challenges with the different promoters to get a calendar that you want.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, chase the pack

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, chase the pack

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas boss Gunther Steiner agreed that it was a good idea if it could be made to work.

"As always there's a lot of people involved, and there's a lot of work to be done to make everybody happy,” he told Motorsport.com about the challenges around organising the F1 calendar.

“But in the end I think for sustainability it's a fantastic thing. And then if we achieve that, a lot of things go with it, positive ones. There are no negatives to it. It's just a difficult thing to achieve.

“You have how much time you've got that you're not in the heat, and things like this to think about. Canada you have to worry about the cold, so you cannot take it too early. But it's good that they work on it, and hopefully in the future we at least can make some steps.”

Regarding a possible change to the late May Monaco date he said: "We need to go with the times. Nothing is there to stay forever, we always need to try to stay current. The world has changed a lot In the last 20 years.

“Monaco was always on Thursday, not on Friday. This is the first year we do it on Friday, and nothing will change. It will seem like we always did it like this. It will be not a worse show, because it was just a tradition. It's nice to have traditions, but we need to go with the times."

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said his only concern was that geographically close races could lose spectators to each other.

"It's a good move as long as if we regionalise you don't cannibalise one fan from the other,” he said.

“Having say Miami and Montreal a week or two apart, they're far enough apart [geographically], they are different countries as well, that it can be done.

“I think it makes sense. He was talking about maybe doing Miami then Montreal, because we're out there."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Previous article

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Next article

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Why Monaco could be "quite sketchy" for 2022 F1 cars Monaco GP
Formula 1

Why Monaco could be "quite sketchy" for 2022 F1 cars

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn't say no to a return to racing

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
19 h
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.