Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Next / Tyre pressure issue caused "bitter" qualifying session for Vettel
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

F1 team bosses criticise FIA timing on porpoising technical directive

The FIA’s timing in intervening in Formula 1’s porpoising problem has been criticised by team principals, as it left them unable to respond for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 team bosses criticise FIA timing on porpoising technical directive

As teams were travelling to Montreal, the FIA issued a technical directive explaining how it intended to address the safety concerns that drivers have had about their cars bouncing.

The plan is to come up with a metric that sets a limit on how strong vertical oscillations can be before teams must raise their cars, and it also allowed modifications to be made to the floors already for the Canada weekend.

Only Mercedes was able to respond to the latter option, fitting a second supporting stay for Friday practice. However, this was removed on Saturday amid threats of a protest after questions were asked about whether or not the FIA had followed the right procedures.

The situation triggered a showdown between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and rival team principals in a meeting on Saturday morning, and he later accused others of behaving in a ‘pitiful’ way.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

But Wolff is not alone in thinking that the FIA could have handled the situation better, and some are not happy with the way things were rushed out on the eve of a grand prix weekend.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack said: "I think the timing of the TD was not really ideal, because you have all the team travelling, and everything is on site.

"You can react, but you need to be really sure what you're doing or you need to know upfront what this will do. So, I think in such a situation you have to take a conservative approach, and then look for it for the following race. The timing really could have been better."

AlphaTauri chief Franz Tost said: "The timing was absolutely not good, because most of the people were travelling. And just to send out a technical directive a few days before the race is for sure not the best."

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said only informing teams on a Thursday meant that any squad not having already prepared something to strengthen their floor was left at a potential disadvantage.

“I think that isn't fair for the rest of us that couldn't bring a stay, for example,” he said.

“So, we've got to be careful that we don't change the playing field mid-season.”

A number of bosses have also questioned whether or not the FIA’s overall plan is the right one, with the oscillating metric looking incredibly complex to manage and police.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur said: “I'm not sure that to introduce a new TD, that it's the right way to do it, honestly.

“We will have again new things to manage, to police, to control and to complicate again the regulations.

“I think that some cars are quick with the bouncing, like the Ferrari, and some teams that were able to fix it, like Red Bull, but it's up to the team to decide where they want to go.”

Read Also:

Szafnauer added that every team has the option to get rid of the porpoising immediately by simply lifting the ride height.

“We face exactly the same constraints of running these cars as everyone else does,” he said.

“And we just tend to run the car at a ride height that still gets the performance that we need, but it doesn't injure or hurt the drivers or destroy the car. We run it safely.

“I believe every team has that opportunity to do so. Just increase the ride height. It will be safe and you have to do nothing else. It's just some choose not to and lobby the FIA to make changes.”

shares
comments

Related video

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best
Previous article

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best
Next article

Tyre pressure issue caused "bitter" qualifying session for Vettel

Tyre pressure issue caused "bitter" qualifying session for Vettel
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car
Formula 1

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime
Formula 1

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
11 h
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.