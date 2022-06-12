Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems Next / No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

Formula 1 drivers’ hopes of getting the 2022 cars changed to eradicate porpoising appear to face a challenge, with it emerging teams rejected such a proposal already last year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

A growing annoyance about the physical impact and risks of the ongoing bouncing has become a big talking point over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend as the matter was brought up in the F1 drivers’ briefing.

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) director George Russell is understood to have directly asked the FIA to look into the matter, as he is now openly concerned about the safety implications that come from being excessively shaken around at high speeds.

“Well I think it's just a matter of time before we see a major incident,” said the Briton. “A lot of us kind of can barely keep the car in a straight line over these bumps.”

Read Also:

But while Russell’s concerns are shared by a lot of drivers, not all teams believe that anything drastic needs to be done in the short term – especially as it is a problem not all competitors suffer from.

It has emerged that last year, during discussions about the progress of the 2022 cars, a proposal was put forward to counter concerns about the risk of porpoising.

It is understood that as it became clear how low teams were going to have to run the 2022 generation of cars, the idea of introducing something to eradicate the risk of bouncing was discussed.

But the proposal, believed to involve a series of technical measures that would have effectively mandated a minimum ride height to lift cars clear from being at risk of porpoising, did not have the necessary support so was binned.

But while teams did not see the need for something like this back then, the mounting concerns of drivers looks set to at least bring the subject back into the spotlight of the FIA.

Read Also:

"I think it's just a matter of time before we see a major incident. A lot of us kind of can barely keep the car in a straight line over these bumps, we're going round the last two corners at 300 kilometres an hour, bottoming out." George Russell

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl agreed that the ‘brutality’ of the porpoising meant it was right for the matter to be discussed between teams and the FIA.

However, he also emphasised that any team can instantly get rid of the problem by raising the ride height of their car – although doing so would lead to a reduction in performance.

“We understand that the severity we see in some cars is brutal on the drivers, and that's why it is a fair point to bring forward to the Technical Advisory Committee, to see if it makes sense to address it,” said Seidl.

“But at the same time, right now, a team knows how to stop it immediately.”

Russell’s boss, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, said that the current situation was not straightforward – and he felt it was important to understand why some cars were suffering worse than others.

“I think we've seen cars that don't have the issue and then others who have it have it worse, clearly,” he said.

“I can talk for our two drivers: they are having issues and it goes to a point that even a physio can't fix it sometimes. So, we need to see how that develops. And understand also why it's much tougher in some cars than in others.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto did not believe that the current cars were especially troublesome to drive – and said more time was needed to understand where things stood.

“If we judge the Formula 1, I don't think they are the least comfortable cars to drive, in terms of formula motorsport,” he said.

“I think that it's a challenge for the drivers, no doubt. But still, I think those cars are quite comfortable to drive. It's a challenge, a technical challenge, I think we look at ourselves, we made already some progress, and I think in the future, we can do more progress. So, certainly too early to judge."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems
Previous article

Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems
Next article

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Latest news

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.